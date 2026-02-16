The Easy, Affordable Upgrade That Will Make Your Kitchen Look More Expensive

Sure, a slew of brand-new cabinets and sleek stone countertops will make your kitchen look both expensive and on-trend. However, smaller and more subtle updates can have the same impact, and they don't have to break the bank, either. Swapping out drawer pulls and cabinet knobs, adding peel-and-stick backsplash tiles, and even changing light fixtures can elevate kitchens without a significant investment in time, construction costs, or DIY effort. If you add under-cabinet lighting, you'll give your current kitchen a noticeable upgrade that looks far more expensive than it costs.

Under-cabinet lighting is a simple addition that offers a number of perks for homeowners. While they increase visibility (which is handy for cooking), they also make your kitchen look more expensive and elevated by increasing the room's overall brightness. Adding under-cabinet lighting can make your cabinets appear custom-made for your kitchen, and it can make dark or dimly lit older kitchens feel more welcoming with lights fine-tuned to your preferences in brightness and color temperature. These light fixtures also highlight details, such as your backsplash or your favorite decor pieces.

Before you choose any kind of under-cabinet lighting, though, you'll want to consider the installation method. Some light strips or pucks simply stick onto the underside of cabinets, while others may need to be drilled into place for a more permanent setup. Both lighting styles can deliver varying levels of illumination, but stick-on options tend to require batteries or regular recharging, while other types can be plugged into an electrical outlet or hardwired, albeit for extra cost.