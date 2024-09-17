Blue, Yellow, Or White? How To Choose The Right Light Bulb Colors For Your Home

The lighting used in your home completely sets the mood and alters how your finishes and color palette appears. As an interior designer, I'd happily argue that using the correct lighting color temperature is essential for making sure a space looks and feels as intended. But there is an entire aisle full of light bulb options, ranging from yellow to white to blue, so how do you know which color is best for your space?

In order to pick the perfect bulbs for your home, you need to first understand the color temperature scale on which they are measured. The level of warmth a bulb produces (or how warm or cool it appears to the human eye) is measured on a scale called Kelvin (K) that ranges from 1,000 to 10,000. Light bulbs on the market will range from about 2000K to 6500K, which will appear yellow to white to blue as you move higher on the scale. Candlelight is equivalent to about 2000K and will have a very warm, yellow tone. Conversely, daylight is around 5500K to 6500K and produces a cool blue light, available on the market as daylight or sunlight bulbs. Right in the middle, a 2700K or 3000K tone will be a warm or soft white, while 4000K moves more into a cool white, both noted as such on their packaging.

So, what do all of these color temperatures mean in terms of creating a lighting scheme in your home? Follow my guidelines below to select the perfect bulb for every room and task, as well as avoid lighting that feels too harsh or sterile. In the quest to create an inviting, cozy, well-lit home, color temperature is everything — so choose your bulbs wisely!