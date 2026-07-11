Ditch Pricey Bird Feeders: Use A Cheaper Item That's Already In Your Kitchen

There's no shortage of bird feeders on the market today. Some even come with cameras that attach to apps on your phone so you'll never be without a view of your twittering friends. These high-tech bird feeders can get expensive, though. If the over-$100 price tags are a little high for you, don't worry. There's a cheaper item you likely already have in your kitchen that you can repurpose into a DIY bird feeder: a Bundt pan.

You likely have a dusty Bundt pan hidden away in your pantry. It's the pan with deep sides and a hollow center tube. They come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, but the classic fluted ring remains the most recognizable. Even if you don't have a Bundt pan in your pantry, you can easily find one at a thrift store for a few bucks or buy a new one for around $20.

A Bundt pan makes an excellent DIY bird feeder because the deep pan can fit several cups of bird seed. Birds can help reduce insect populations, and some species, such as hummingbirds and orioles, also pollinate flowers, contributing to a healthier yard. If you barely use your Bundt pan, repurpose it as a creative bird feeder.