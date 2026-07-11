Ditch Pricey Bird Feeders: Use A Cheaper Item That's Already In Your Kitchen
There's no shortage of bird feeders on the market today. Some even come with cameras that attach to apps on your phone so you'll never be without a view of your twittering friends. These high-tech bird feeders can get expensive, though. If the over-$100 price tags are a little high for you, don't worry. There's a cheaper item you likely already have in your kitchen that you can repurpose into a DIY bird feeder: a Bundt pan.
You likely have a dusty Bundt pan hidden away in your pantry. It's the pan with deep sides and a hollow center tube. They come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, but the classic fluted ring remains the most recognizable. Even if you don't have a Bundt pan in your pantry, you can easily find one at a thrift store for a few bucks or buy a new one for around $20.
A Bundt pan makes an excellent DIY bird feeder because the deep pan can fit several cups of bird seed. Birds can help reduce insect populations, and some species, such as hummingbirds and orioles, also pollinate flowers, contributing to a healthier yard. If you barely use your Bundt pan, repurpose it as a creative bird feeder.
Simple ways to turn a Bundt pan into a better bird feeder
Before using the Bundt pan, make sure it's thoroughly cleaned of any leftover baking debris. If you intend to hang the Bundt pan feeder, find an anchor piece like a tennis ball or block of wood that won't slip through the central hole. Run a string from the anchor through the pan's center hole, then tie it around a tree branch or freestanding hook. Birds will stand on the rim of the pan and eat the bird seed within.
Another creative use for a Bundt pan is a clever bird feeder hack Martha Stewart has employed to make suet rings. Essentially, combine bird seed and melted suet in the Bundt pan, set it in the fridge to solidify, then remove the ring from the pan. You'll be left with a decorative ring that you can hang from a tree branch. You could also mix in other ingredients like dried cranberries, peanuts, sunflower seeds, or other foods birds love.
Now, if you already have a bird feeder, you can also use the old Bundt pan as a DIY cover to protect the feeder from bad weather. Simply place the Bundt pan atop your tube feeder, and it will help ensure you never have soggy bird seed again.