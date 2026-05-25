Don't Toss An Old Bundt Pan: Make A Clever Bird Feeder Cover Instead

Bundt pans are very specific kitchen items that you may not use often. The name itself is trademarked by Minnesota-based Nordic Ware, otherwise generically called a fluted tube pan, cake mold, or ring mold. If you have one taking up valuable cabinet space, don't throw it out. This genius idea to repurpose an old Bundt pan turns the dome-like cookware into a helpful tool for your garden. By upcycling your pan into a bird feeder cover, you'll easily improve your feeder by adding a little protection against the elements. Bird feeder covers are a common garden purchase, but you can make your hobby more eco-conscious and budget-friendly by using an item you already have. With an old Bundt pan, you'll help to keep your birdseed dry from rain or snow, reducing the risk of mildew or rot, without spending a penny. It will also give a little cover for your hungry visitors from predators flying overhead.

Once birdseed gets wet, it's prone to spoiling faster, causing you to waste more of it, or risking birds getting sick. Covering your feeder could help to make it last longer and prevent your feathered friends from accidentally eating rotten seed. Bundt pans work wonderfully as bird feeder covers because of their shape. To be effective, these covers should create a dome over the feeder, allowing water to run off and away from the feeder. The depth and bowl-like quality of this common bakeware is perfect for shielding feeders. Plus, some of these molds have a fluted hole in the center making it easy to attach it right onto the top of the feeder. Just like adding a touch of whimsy to a decorative Bundt pan DIY, you can paint and customize your bird feeder so it's more than just practical.