Don't Toss An Old Bundt Pan — Make An Adorable Birdbath Birds Will Love

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Home bakers have used Bundt pans to whip up tasty kitchen confections since the 1950s, but these iconic cake molds can add a little sweetness to your garden, too. You can trade the pleasant aroma of a freshly baked dessert for the equally pleasant chatter of birdsong, as it only takes a few minutes and a couple of inexpensive items to transform an old Bundt pan into a simple DIY birdbath. Even if you don't own a Bundt pan — or, at least, one you're willing to part with — that shouldn't stop you from trying this unique upcycling craft. A suitable Bundt pan, like the Novery non-stick cake pan, can be ordered for as little as $8, or you can check your local thrift store for a used one.

Thrift stores are also a great place to find the other items needed for this project: a base and any decorative elements you want to add. The YouTube channel 2thesunnyside put together a Bundt pan birdbath using a brass stand and adorned it with a brass doorknob, but there's no shortage of alternatives. You can use multiple household items for the base, as long as they're sturdy enough for birds to land on and able to adhere to your pan. Some ideas include an upside-down flowerpot, a stump, a candlestick, a wooden barstool, or a circular plant stand. Once you find the right base, you're well on your way to creating a bird-friendly garden.