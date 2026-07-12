Woman Turns Old Teacups Into A Charming Outdoor Feature Birds Will Love
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Birds of a feather might flock together, but a few members of the pack will start to disappear if a garden is not to their liking. Annuals and perennials are non-negotiable elements of a green space, and herbs and vegetables are just as crucial, but so are accessories — especially if you're aiming to create a bird-friendly garden. Before you rush to buy bird baths, feeders, and beyond, scope out the contents of your kitchen cupboards. They may already be storing a few essentials for a garden DIY that will have feathered friends flapping their wings.
On TikTok, curatedfloralcottage pieces together one of the most clever bird-attracting features: a hybrid feeder and rain chain. It's a decorative garden tool that originated in Japan, and guides rain runoff. She utilizes vintage teacups and a rope to create the accessory. When it comes to the rain chain effect, the "whimsical" trinket provides "a soothing sound enhancing your outdoor space" during rainfall. And the best part about this DIY is its myriad of benefits: the easy project is cost-effective, begs for personalization, and welcomes feathered friends for a brief respite and some nutrition. Before you know it, birds will be flocking to your outdoor oasis on the regular.
How to create a bird feeder and rain chain for your garden
You've likely seen DIY teacup bird feeders while navigating your for you page, but this project is meant to enhance the already trendy craft. First things first, gather the vintage tea cups of your choosing, without saucers. You'll need 10 cups to achieve the desired effect of curatedfloralcottage. Then, secure heavy-duty polyester rope or braided cotton ropes and an adhesive that works on glass, pottery, and porcelain, like Lash's Ultra-Thick Super Glue. You'll split a long section of the rope into two sections and securely tie the teacups by their handles, adding glue for extra support if necessary. The cascading effect will allow you to place seeds within the cups or leave the cups empty to allow rain to flow downward for the "soothing sound" curatedfloralcottage references in her TikTok video (when it's not holding bird seed).
Once you've created a feeder/rain chain — or perhaps 10 if you're feeling extra crafty — it's time to find a home for it in your garden. Place it near a safe space where birds can perch and keep a distance from the ground, should cats and other larger animals be lurking. If you believe your feathered visitors need a little extra TLC, make sure your feeder is near a moving water source that's clean and offers a quick reprieve from the heat. Bonus points for planting flowers that attract birds with their bright hues, inviting scents, and nourishing creepy crawlers for them to nibble on.