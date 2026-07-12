Woman Turns Old Teacups Into A Charming Outdoor Feature Birds Will Love

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Birds of a feather might flock together, but a few members of the pack will start to disappear if a garden is not to their liking. Annuals and perennials are non-negotiable elements of a green space, and herbs and vegetables are just as crucial, but so are accessories — especially if you're aiming to create a bird-friendly garden. Before you rush to buy bird baths, feeders, and beyond, scope out the contents of your kitchen cupboards. They may already be storing a few essentials for a garden DIY that will have feathered friends flapping their wings.

On TikTok, curatedfloralcottage pieces together one of the most clever bird-attracting features: a hybrid feeder and rain chain. It's a decorative garden tool that originated in Japan, and guides rain runoff. She utilizes vintage teacups and a rope to create the accessory. When it comes to the rain chain effect, the "whimsical" trinket provides "a soothing sound enhancing your outdoor space" during rainfall. And the best part about this DIY is its myriad of benefits: the easy project is cost-effective, begs for personalization, and welcomes feathered friends for a brief respite and some nutrition. Before you know it, birds will be flocking to your outdoor oasis on the regular.