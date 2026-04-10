DIY Clever Bird-Attracting Features By Repurposing These 15 Common Thrift Store Items

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Nothing beats listening to the cheerful songs of the birds in your backyard. Unfortunately, they may not stop by to visit very often if you don't add bird-attracting features. Our avian visitors have very basic needs: food, water, shelter, and nesting sites. Purchasing everything they need brand new can wind up being pretty costly, especially if you want more than a basic design. Luckily, you don't have to go to a high-end store to have a gorgeous backyard filled with various bird species. You can easily make everything you need with the help of commonly found thrifted items, including bowls, wood boxes, and a teacup and saucer.

There are several benefits to thrifting your materials for your DIYs. Not only is it much cheaper, but you can often find high-quality items that will ensure your creations last for years to come. Plus, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the average human contributes to about 4.9 pounds of waste per day. That's a lot of trash filling up the landfills. Giving secondhand items a new purpose is a great way to limit some of that waste. Plus, because most of these DIYs are inexpensive, you can add even more bird features in your backyard. In addition to the joy of watching the birds, bird-friendly backyards can be a saving grace for our feathered friends. They're extremely important to the ecosystem, so every little bit helps. If you're not sure what to look for during your next thrift outing, the list below will help you get started.