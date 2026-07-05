Turn An Old Laundry Detergent Bottle Into A Unique Planter Instead Of Tossing It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to getting out stains, liquid laundry detergent is often your best bet, although some brands are more effective than others. The only problem is that liquid detergent doesn't have the smallest ecological footprint. All those large plastic bottles have to go somewhere, and tossing them in the recycling bin isn't always a guarantee that the plastic will find a new life. You can take matters into your own hands, keep your empty plastic laundry detergent out of the bin, and give it a new life as a planter. TikToker visibleworks3 shows how to turn a standard-size empty bottle of detergent into a visually interesting flower pot.

If you don't exactly relish the idea of having a planter that looks, well, like an upcycled laundry detergent bottle in your home, don't worry, there are plenty of ways to glam up the bottle. One option is to use decorative paper napkins to decoupage the empty bottle, which is also a way to turn a detergent bottle into a vase. Cover the bottle in stickers or spray paint it a metallic color using paint made for plastic, such as Rust-Oleum Painter's Touch 2X Ultra Cover Spray Paint. If you've got a house full of plants, save up plastic bottles of varying sizes and turn them all into a set of matching plant pots.