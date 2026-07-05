Turn An Old Laundry Detergent Bottle Into A Unique Planter Instead Of Tossing It
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When it comes to getting out stains, liquid laundry detergent is often your best bet, although some brands are more effective than others. The only problem is that liquid detergent doesn't have the smallest ecological footprint. All those large plastic bottles have to go somewhere, and tossing them in the recycling bin isn't always a guarantee that the plastic will find a new life. You can take matters into your own hands, keep your empty plastic laundry detergent out of the bin, and give it a new life as a planter. TikToker visibleworks3 shows how to turn a standard-size empty bottle of detergent into a visually interesting flower pot.
If you don't exactly relish the idea of having a planter that looks, well, like an upcycled laundry detergent bottle in your home, don't worry, there are plenty of ways to glam up the bottle. One option is to use decorative paper napkins to decoupage the empty bottle, which is also a way to turn a detergent bottle into a vase. Cover the bottle in stickers or spray paint it a metallic color using paint made for plastic, such as Rust-Oleum Painter's Touch 2X Ultra Cover Spray Paint. If you've got a house full of plants, save up plastic bottles of varying sizes and turn them all into a set of matching plant pots.
How to transform a detergent bottle into a planter
To transform an empty detergent bottle, a pair of scissors or a sharp utility knife is a must-have, as is a permanent marker or paint pen. A drill and small drill bit will allow you to create drainage holes, but you can also use an awl or the tip of the utility knife. To dress the planter up at the end, the sky is the limit. Use markers, paint, stickers, ribbon, or decoupage to dress up the finished planter.
@visiblework3
Flower Pot Made From an Upside-Down Laundry Detergent Bottle.#plasticbottle #GardeningTips #FlowersAndGreenPlants #DIY #lovelifegarding
With the marker, trace a line around the base of the bottle, a few inches from the bottom. You can make the line straight or give it a curve, as shown in the video, to give the planter a more unique shape. Cut the bottle along the line, but don't discard the base! If you cut a wavy shape into the bottle, trim the base so that the edge is straight.
Place the bottle's opening, without the cap, on the base's bottom and trace around it, then cut out the circle. Slip the opening through the circle, then screw the cap on. Poke or drill holes into the cap for drainage. Or, keep the detergent lid for another upcycling project, such as homemade dough cutters or a small organizer. Fill the pot with soil, add your favorite plant, and enjoy your upcycled craftiness. Got more empty bottles lying around? Give them a second life as cute storage baskets.