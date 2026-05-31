Consumer Reports Names The Top Liquid Laundry Detergent For Stubborn Stains

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Whether you've got a house full of kids, pets, or clumsy adults, stains happen. And the last thing you want to do is spend hours trying to scrub ketchup, berry juice, grease, or some combination of the above out of your favorite clothes. A quick glance down the laundry aisle at your store reveals lots of stubborn stain-fighting options, but which one is really going to do the job?

Consumer Reports is here to the rescue, with its annual round-up of the best and worst laundry detergents. At the top of the list is Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release, a liquid detergent formulated for use in high-efficiency washing machines. Consumer Reports tested the detergent by washing fabric swatches soaked in stubborn stains like chocolate, dirt, coffee, and body oil. Their team evaluated the fabric using a colorimeter after washing to see how much of the stain the detergents removed. It also tested detergents in hard water to see which performed well even in mineral-rich water.

Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release did a great job of removing body oil, chocolate, dirt, and salad dressing, and a good job at getting out blood and grass. It also performed well in hard water. The detergent didn't do as well at removing coffee stains, and its price point is notably higher than other laundry detergents. If stains reign supreme in your home on laundry day, its higher price may be worth it for the effort it saves you.