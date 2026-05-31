Consumer Reports Names The Top Liquid Laundry Detergent For Stubborn Stains
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Whether you've got a house full of kids, pets, or clumsy adults, stains happen. And the last thing you want to do is spend hours trying to scrub ketchup, berry juice, grease, or some combination of the above out of your favorite clothes. A quick glance down the laundry aisle at your store reveals lots of stubborn stain-fighting options, but which one is really going to do the job?
Consumer Reports is here to the rescue, with its annual round-up of the best and worst laundry detergents. At the top of the list is Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release, a liquid detergent formulated for use in high-efficiency washing machines. Consumer Reports tested the detergent by washing fabric swatches soaked in stubborn stains like chocolate, dirt, coffee, and body oil. Their team evaluated the fabric using a colorimeter after washing to see how much of the stain the detergents removed. It also tested detergents in hard water to see which performed well even in mineral-rich water.
Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release did a great job of removing body oil, chocolate, dirt, and salad dressing, and a good job at getting out blood and grass. It also performed well in hard water. The detergent didn't do as well at removing coffee stains, and its price point is notably higher than other laundry detergents. If stains reign supreme in your home on laundry day, its higher price may be worth it for the effort it saves you.
Tide+ Ultra Stain Release isn't your only option
While Tide+ Ultra Stain Release took the top ranking, it's not perfect. It has a higher price tag, and some users report that they can no longer find it. If you don't want to pay the higher sticker price or can't get your hands on it, you're not out of luck. There are plenty of options for fighting stains, leaving you with fresh, clean laundry.
Numerous Tide laundry products ended up at the top of Consumer Reports' rankings, including Tide Plus Ultra Oxi, which performed almost as well as the top-ranked detergent. Outside the Tide family, Consumer Reports gave high marks to Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Liquid, ranking it fifth among the 49 liquid detergents tested. It also named the Costco-branded detergent a best value, due to its lower price point. A potential drawback is the large size, as buying laundry detergent in bulk isn't always the best idea, since it may deteriorate before you finish the bottle.
Need detergent that's fragrance and dye-free? Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Free & Clear topped Consumer Reports' list. And if you want to know which brands aren't worth buying, Consumer Reports ranked Era 3X Oxibooster as the liquid laundry detergent to avoid, noting that it wasn't effective at removing many types of stains. It also noted that there are too many disadvantages to laundry detergent sheets to make them worth using. For best results and clean laundry, stick with liquid.