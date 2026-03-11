Buy Laundry Detergent In Bulk And You Might Regret It — Here's Why

Saving money on food and household essentials is arguably more important than ever, so you might be on the lookout for the most affordable places to buy everyday household items. This requires a combination of strategies such as app-specific savings, weekly sales, coupon clipping, and buying in bulk. As a general rule, it's best to buy non-perishables in bulk, including pastas, cereals, and canned goods. If you have a large household, then buying paper items in bulk can be especially helpful, too. Before you buy multiple containers of laundry detergent at your next bulk-buying adventure, however, you may want to stop yourself from loading up your shopping cart. Unfortunately, the same money-saving strategy has raised some debate around laundry detergent because of the possibility that the product might not be as effective in the long-run.

While buying this laundry essential in bulk can certainly save money, there's also a risk that the product can break down over time. This can spell disaster for your clothing, towels, and linens if your detergent doesn't clean as well as it ought to. Laundry detergent might even start to go bad if it sits too long unopened. The exact lifespan of laundry detergent ultimately depends on the type of detergent, when you open it, and whether the manufacturer of the particular brand lists any expiration dates on the packaging. So, while not inherently dangerous to your health, having a shelf full of unusable laundry detergent can certainly cause regret over buying so much of it at once.