Buy Laundry Detergent In Bulk And You Might Regret It — Here's Why
Saving money on food and household essentials is arguably more important than ever, so you might be on the lookout for the most affordable places to buy everyday household items. This requires a combination of strategies such as app-specific savings, weekly sales, coupon clipping, and buying in bulk. As a general rule, it's best to buy non-perishables in bulk, including pastas, cereals, and canned goods. If you have a large household, then buying paper items in bulk can be especially helpful, too. Before you buy multiple containers of laundry detergent at your next bulk-buying adventure, however, you may want to stop yourself from loading up your shopping cart. Unfortunately, the same money-saving strategy has raised some debate around laundry detergent because of the possibility that the product might not be as effective in the long-run.
While buying this laundry essential in bulk can certainly save money, there's also a risk that the product can break down over time. This can spell disaster for your clothing, towels, and linens if your detergent doesn't clean as well as it ought to. Laundry detergent might even start to go bad if it sits too long unopened. The exact lifespan of laundry detergent ultimately depends on the type of detergent, when you open it, and whether the manufacturer of the particular brand lists any expiration dates on the packaging. So, while not inherently dangerous to your health, having a shelf full of unusable laundry detergent can certainly cause regret over buying so much of it at once.
Guidelines for laundry detergent lifespan
Whenever you buy a new bottle of liquid laundry detergent, you can expect that the product will last an average of six to 12 months after opening. Powdered detergents might last longer, while one of the drawbacks to using laundry pods is that they may expire on the lower end of this scale. For the best results, Gain recommends using any opened liquid laundry detergent within 6 months. If you prefer laundry sheets, know that these may last as long as three years. Not all laundry detergents have listed expiration dates like you might see on food products, so it's a good idea to write down the date of purchase to keep tabs on its lifespan. The easiest way is to write directly on the container with a permanent marker.
It's also worth looking out for some key signs that your laundry detergent is starting to possibly expire. Any powdered or liquids that clump should not be used in your washing machine. Such clumps consist of large soap deposits that can harm laundry items as well as your washing machine. The same goes for detergent that smells odd or liquid detergent that runs thin and watery. Another indicator of a subpar detergent is if you see signs of reduced efficacy after you've washed a load of laundry. Examples include stains left behind or clothing that just doesn't smell clean like it ought to.
How to store laundry detergent to maintain its lifespan
Both unopened and opened containers of laundry detergent can go bad and not clean as effectively. Another point to consider revolves around how you store the detergent to begin with. Always store detergents in a cool, dry area, and keep them away from excessive heat or light sources. This is especially important for liquid detergents, as these products are more prone to damage due to temperature fluctuations. Proper storage is important for any laundry detergent you have on hand, but it's arguably even more crucial if you have several boxes or bottles, as it saves from accidental waste.
As a final thought, if you do a lot of laundry and go through a package of detergent within several weeks rather than months, you may not need to worry about expired product as much as other households. Just be certain you store your detergent correctly and look for possible signs of spoiled product. If you do find it worthwhile to continue buying laundry detergent in bulk, be sure to stick with quality brands and to avoid lower-ranking liquid laundry detergent brands.