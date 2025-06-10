Should You Throw Out Your Laundry Pods? Here Are The Biggest Drawbacks To Using Them

For many of us, it feels like there's a never-ending list of chores to do, and somehow, there's specifically a bottomless heap of laundry in need of doing. Because one is simply never truly done with laundry, a convenient routine is key to keeping your head. That's one of the reasons laundry pods have become the go-to product for many. These tiny water-soluble pods don't require any measuring or messy spillable liquid, and many contain a whitener, stain-removing agent, as well as detergent, offering a 3-in-1 solution that you can just lob into the washing machine along with your dirty clothes. That's why these squishy pods have become a part of many folks' laundry supplies, but there are a couple of major drawbacks to consider.

The two main criticisms of laundry pods are that they aren't great for the environment, and can be dangerous to keep in the house, especially if you have children. We'll walk you through the true cons of using laundry pods so you can make the best choice for your household, and some environmentally-friendly alternatives to consider to help guide you to doing laundry better.