Should You Throw Out Your Laundry Pods? Here Are The Biggest Drawbacks To Using Them
For many of us, it feels like there's a never-ending list of chores to do, and somehow, there's specifically a bottomless heap of laundry in need of doing. Because one is simply never truly done with laundry, a convenient routine is key to keeping your head. That's one of the reasons laundry pods have become the go-to product for many. These tiny water-soluble pods don't require any measuring or messy spillable liquid, and many contain a whitener, stain-removing agent, as well as detergent, offering a 3-in-1 solution that you can just lob into the washing machine along with your dirty clothes. That's why these squishy pods have become a part of many folks' laundry supplies, but there are a couple of major drawbacks to consider.
The two main criticisms of laundry pods are that they aren't great for the environment, and can be dangerous to keep in the house, especially if you have children. We'll walk you through the true cons of using laundry pods so you can make the best choice for your household, and some environmentally-friendly alternatives to consider to help guide you to doing laundry better.
Are laundry pods actually bad for the environment?
Ever wondered what that thin film laundry pods are covered with is actually made of? Most often, it's polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), which is a water-soluble polymer. That means that when the pods come into contact with water, the film dissolves, allowing the detergent to release into the washing machine and clean fabrics. Although PVA has been widely regarded as safe to use by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other regulatory entities, PVA has recently come under fire with some companies and agencies saying these pods break down and leak microplastics into wastewater, potentially polluting drinking water and damaging the environment. These claims come from various eco-friendly companies and organizations asking for PVA to be further researched for its health and environmental impacts. However, the EPA denied this petition in 2023, and the agency continues to include PVA in its Safer Chemical Ingredients List with a green circle, meaning that, "The chemical has been verified to be of low concern based on experimental and modeled data." So this may not be a genuine drawback for laundry pods.
With that being said, there can still be concerns over the use of laundry pods, primarily in homes with small children. With their bright swirling colors and squishiness, kiddos can be drawn to pods like candy, and may try to eat them, which can result in poisoning. Sadly, some children have even passed away after ingesting the detergents. For this reason, you may want to make your home laundry pod-free.
Making smart laundry supply choices
While laundry pods' PVA film isn't necessarily viewed as an environmental concern by government regulatory agencies, that doesn't mean the same for what's inside the pod. Different brands will offer different formulas, each with a unique combination of ingredients. That's why it's key to know what is actually inside the pods. For instance, Tide's Free & Gentle pods scored a C on Environmental Working Group's (EWG) guide grading system, with some ingredients being cause for both asthma/respiratory issues and some environmental concerns, such as biodegradation. On the other hand, Seventh Generation's Ultra Power Plus pods received an A rating. So, if you continue to buy laundry pods but want to use eco-friendly choices, make sure the ingredients have been vetted for both their impact on the environment as well as human health. Additionally, since it's more energy-efficient to wash your clothes on the cold setting, you should look for pods that dissolve in cold water.
You may also be put off by the cases of child safety endangerment that laundry pods have been involved in. If you continue to use pods, make sure they are kept out of reach of young ones and pets, and store them in a box with a child-safe locking mechanism. There are also a number of eco-friendly cleaning brands that sell a variety of laundry cleaning products in different forms, such as tablets, laundry sheets, and more.