Avoid This Liquid Laundry Detergent Brand — Consumer Reports Ranks It Lowest

Compared to pod and powder formulations, liquid detergents tend to be the most effective at eliminating tough stains; but ultimately, a detergent's effectiveness comes down to the ingredients used and how potent (or active) they are. If you're searching for a more effective option that does tackle (and actually remove) stains, seek out ones with oxidizing agents.

For an effective alternative to Era's 3X Oxibooster formula, you'll want to choose a liquid detergent with enzymes that specifically suit your most common laundry woes. Different enzymes target different types of stains. For example, if you're fighting chocolate and grass, you'll want protease enzymes in the ingredients list; for oil and grease, you'll need lipase. You can also consider how concentrated those enzymes are compared to how much detergent you're using per load, as in, is it a concentrated formula or not (and yes, there is a wrong amount of detergent).

You'll also want to choose a detergent that includes a variety of surfactants and enzymes in its formula, listed as active ingredients at the front of the ingredients list. This means they are the most active ingredients. Surfactants work to lift dirt and residue off fabrics, while enzymes are hardworking ingredients that give a detergent's overall cleaning power more potency and effectiveness. Not sure if your current formula is really effective? Give your clean clothes a sniff. If there's any lingering odor, like a sour smell on your laundry, you might need a more potent detergent.