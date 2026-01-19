Not Gain, Not Downy: This Is America's Top-Selling Laundry Detergent Brand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you had to guess America's top-selling laundry detergent brand, you might picture something flashy, heavily scented, or trending hard on CleanTok. With so many eco-friendly and natural cleaning brands hitting the market, offering everything from scoopable powders to water-free detergent sheets, you might be surprised to learn that the brand outselling all the rest isn't chasing novelty at all. It's Tide. Sure, people may have a fling with Gain or experiment with Downy beads, but Tide remains the top-selling laundry detergent year after year, with shockingly little fanfare.

Whether you opt for convenient pods or a massive jug of Tide Free & Gentle, the brand's dominance isn't built on trend cycles or creative reinvention. That classic neon orange bullseye with blocky blue lettering offers an intentional brand consistency that continues to pay off for Procter & Gamble (P&G), Tide's parent company.

While the shelves have grown more crowded, Tide still looks like the laundry detergent our moms bought, and it's the brand many of us grew up seeing on the shelf above the washing machine. From grocery aisles to big-box stores, warehouse clubs to laundromats, Tide is familiar, and it's everywhere. Since it's a lot more fun to build a dream laundry room than it is to figure out which new detergent brands work (and which will wreck your clothes), most shoppers just want something reliable, and that's exactly what keeps Tide flying off the shelves.