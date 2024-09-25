Laundry Detergent Sheets: The Biggest Disadvantages To Know Before Using
Doing laundry is an all-consuming task that can eat into your free time each week, so it's worth looking for every trick you can find to do laundry better and make the process easier. Washing clothes can also negatively impact the environment, so it can be worth looking for the most eco-friendly laundry products to use. If you're considering whether laundry detergent sheets are the answer, though, the answer isn't as clear as it first appears.
Yes, laundry detergent sheets claim to be more environmentally friendly. A key reason for this is because laundry detergent sheets don't use as much packaging or water for production. Other claimed benefits include saving space, being easier to use, and being less messy than standard detergents. And indeed, laundry detergent sheets are very easy to use compared to other options, since they eliminate the need to measure out detergent, and don't take up as much as room as large bottles of detergent.
On the other hand, the cost of laundry detergent sheets can add up over time. They tend to be more expensive than standard detergent, although the cost is comparable to detergent pods and liquid detergents. Also, they don't have as long of a shelf life as other types of detergent, so it may cost you if you don't use them quickly enough. Additionally, despite the clear environmental benefits mentioned earlier, laundry detergent sheets may not be as environmentally friendly as they claim.
Here's where laundry detergent sheets fall short
The environmental advantages of laundry detergent sheets over standard laundry detergents aren't as significant as they first appear. Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) is often used as the film of laundry pods, but they tend to be an ingredient in laundry detergent sheets as well. While older research seemed to show that this material biodegrades very quickly, an Arizona State University study demonstrated that PVA could harm plants and aquatic life, as well as surviving wastewater treatment.
On top of this, clothes may not be cleaned evenly and thoroughly when using laundry detergent sheets. Although laundry detergent sheet companies claim that they leave no residue, this may not be the case — there are opposing claims of residue problems caused by laundry detergent sheets. Furthermore, these sheets aren't as strong as powdered detergents, and don't tend to work as well on heavily soiled items. Their environmental advantages may be undone if you find that you have to wash a heavily soiled load twice over.
Also be aware that laundry detergent sheets may also be a poor choice for sensitive skin, as these sheets often contain sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and other ingredients that could irritate the skin. If you want to reduce the impact they have on your skin and your health, look for laundry detergent sheets that are labelled as sulfate-free.
Despite the drawbacks of laundry detergent sheets, they may still be a good choice for your needs. However, you'll want to weigh out the pros and cons and make sure you understand the potential drawbacks. And for a more consistent eco-friendly wash, you may want to consider using natural laundry detergent substitutes such as baking soda and vinegar instead.