Forget Pricey Aerators: Try These DIY Solutions Using Tools You Already Own

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before you spend $200 on a spike aerator or well over $300 on a core aerator for your lawn, it's probably a good idea to figure out how much you really need one and how much that need is worth. And maybe, you should even consider DIYing something a bit more affordable. There are a number of aerator designs that you can pull off mostly using stuff you already have on hand, so if you have more time than money, a DIY solution might be a wise move.

Start by figuring out what you really need. Core (or plug) aeration — the process by which cylindrical cores of soil are removed from the ground mechanically — is usually not necessary for healthy residential lawns, though it might be useful in conjunction with overseeding. Use the simple screwdriver test to tell if it's time to aerate your lawn. If you can drive one 4 or more inches (or a landscape marking flag 6 inches) into the ground at a handful of locations the day after a rain, the soil is not compacted. Remember: Aeration is meant to fix lawns with a problem. For a lawn without significant compaction, the process mostly damages your grass and makes a mess. Instead, focus on watering, mowing, and fertilizing the right amounts at the right times to foster root growth.

Spike aeration has even fewer practical uses. It actually worsens soil compaction, though it does provide shallow, short-term ingress for water and nutrients to move closer to the turf's root zone. But because spike aeration increases compaction in the walls of the holes that it makes, it provides very limited value even for moisture and nutrients.