The Quick Trick That Makes It Easy To Know If It's Time To Aerate Your Lawn

Lawn aeration isn't exactly something you look forward to. Unless you're the sort of person who relishes the opportunity to change a car tire or spend an afternoon spreading mulch, dealing with aeration equipment is one of the worst fall maintenance jobs and is probably something like a necessary evil for you. But here's the question ... and it might be one that you will come to love ... Whether it's evil or not, is it actually necessary?

Fortunately, it's really easy to tell, in most situations. The main purpose of aeration is to relieve soil compaction, and one way to tell if your soil is compacted is to jam a screwdriver into it. Sure, there are other ways to do it, if you want to buy some equipment or involve a laboratory, but for most residential grass farmers, what you really want ot know is how easily turfgrass roots can penetrate the soil under your lawn, and the screwdriver test can usually tell you that, at least in broad terms.

Before we take a closer look, let's consider what we're trying to accomplish by abusing a tool in this way. It's usually not necessary to aerate on a regular seasonal schedule. Unless the screwdriver test, or some alternative, says otherwise, you can probably get by with the usual "cultural practices" that help keep your soil loose and root-friendly, like properly watering, fertilizing, and mowing. In fact, too much aeration can be counterproductive, leading to more compaction rather than less, as well as to general damage to your lawn.