This IKEA Waste Bin Doubles As A Clever Solution For Outdoor Clutter

Summertime and the livin's easy ... but the backyard's a mess. Now that most of our daily activities have gone al fresco, it's easy for things to accumulate. But there's no reason to interrupt the season of rest and relaxation with more chores — especially when some handy accessories can make organizing outdoor clutter simple and stylish. Take, for example, IKEA's DAMMÄNG bin: At first glance, the bin seems to be intended for trash or recycling, but this nifty accessory is actually perfect for keeping your yard free of mess. We'll raise a glass of lemonade to that.

Sleek, slim, stackable, and sturdy, IKEA's 13-gallon bin has garnered 4.8 out of 5 stars on the retailer's official website; it's praised by customers for its durability and value ($41.99). That said, some reviewers also say that the lid handles can feel flimsy when the bin's contents get heavy. Another agreement amongst shoppers is the piece's versatility, as customers use it for storing dog food, bathroom toiletries, and laundry accessories.