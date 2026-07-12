This IKEA Waste Bin Doubles As A Clever Solution For Outdoor Clutter
Summertime and the livin's easy ... but the backyard's a mess. Now that most of our daily activities have gone al fresco, it's easy for things to accumulate. But there's no reason to interrupt the season of rest and relaxation with more chores — especially when some handy accessories can make organizing outdoor clutter simple and stylish. Take, for example, IKEA's DAMMÄNG bin: At first glance, the bin seems to be intended for trash or recycling, but this nifty accessory is actually perfect for keeping your yard free of mess. We'll raise a glass of lemonade to that.
Sleek, slim, stackable, and sturdy, IKEA's 13-gallon bin has garnered 4.8 out of 5 stars on the retailer's official website; it's praised by customers for its durability and value ($41.99). That said, some reviewers also say that the lid handles can feel flimsy when the bin's contents get heavy. Another agreement amongst shoppers is the piece's versatility, as customers use it for storing dog food, bathroom toiletries, and laundry accessories.
How an IKEA waste bin makes outdoor storage possible
One of the most common summertime problems is overwhelming outdoor shoe clutter. When heading into the backyard, flip-flops are abandoned practically immediately for the pool or grass, leaving you with a buildup of footwear. As TikTok user weil_ichs_can proves, the DAMMÄNG bin is ideal for flip-flop storage and can be easily tucked away to keep things in order. (Though you shouldn't leave it outdoors 24/7, as it could be damaged when bad weather strikes.)
Should you have the shoe situation in check, it's worth knowing that this trendy IKEA find can be used for just about anything. It can double as a clever way to store gardening tools, or it can be used when weeding and deadheading in the garden. Should your backyard be prone to visits from mosquitos or other unwelcome insects, you can use the bin as a storage system for pest control items like fly swatters and bug sprays. Alternatively, it can be used to hang onto those miscellaneous items that always seem to get lost — SPF, misters, sunglasses, cornhole bags, and more.