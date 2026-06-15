Say Goodbye To Outdoor Shoe Clutter With This DIY Porch Storage Bench
The porch is a great spot to store grass-covered cleats, dirty work boots, and stinky sneakers. Plus, this outdoor storage spot will keep muddy footwear from making a mess of your floors. However, without good organization, outdoor shoe storage makes the exterior of your home look chaotic and becomes a constant tripping hazard. Instead, benches can double as patio shoe storage, and this DIY version is easy to build. A few cinderblocks and lumber boards are all you really need to create a smarter way to store shoes without the clutter and keep messy, smelly footwear outside. The blocks make a sturdy frame for this shoe storage bench, while the wood boards act as the seat.
Several pairs of shoes can sit neatly beneath the seat of your bench, directly on the floor of your porch. Otherwise, include a shelf under this quick, nifty storage to set your shoes on. You may also be able to place smaller pairs inside the holes of the cinderblocks, similar to cubby shelves.
Painting the cinder blocks and staining the wood makes this simple bench look charming. With this sleek outdoor shoe storage, you'll have a decorative, comfortable sitting area and a convenient place to stash your shoes right outside your front door. Since the construction of this bench is so straightforward, it's easily customizable. Craft a flat bench or one with a wooden backrest for a different look. Then, add seat cushions or pillows to make this DIY cozier and cuter.
Steps for building a stylish shoe storage bench with cinderblocks
The way that you set the blocks on top of each other will determine if you can add a backrest or lower shelf to your DIY space-saving shoe storage. For a simple, flat bench, place three blocks horizontally on top of each other, making sure the holes in the blocks are facing outwards. This will allow you to slip more wood bars between the bottom bricks for a convenient shoe shelf. Alternatively, turn the lower blocks to hide the openings for a streamlined look with open storage underneath.
Apply construction glue between the cinder blocks to seal them. Adding one vertical block on the end of the top row creates a base to connect slats for a backrest. Once everything is sturdy and secured, coat your cinder blocks with paint and stain or paint your wood. Set the stacks of blocks where you'd like each end of the bench to be. Now, slip your boards into the openings to create the setup you'd like. Your shoes can be kept on your porch under the bench seat. Small pairs like flip flops could even be slid inside the empty cinder blocks. For hidden storage, slide bins under the seat to hold your footwear.