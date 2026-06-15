Say Goodbye To Outdoor Shoe Clutter With This DIY Porch Storage Bench

The porch is a great spot to store grass-covered cleats, dirty work boots, and stinky sneakers. Plus, this outdoor storage spot will keep muddy footwear from making a mess of your floors. However, without good organization, outdoor shoe storage makes the exterior of your home look chaotic and becomes a constant tripping hazard. Instead, benches can double as patio shoe storage, and this DIY version is easy to build. A few cinderblocks and lumber boards are all you really need to create a smarter way to store shoes without the clutter and keep messy, smelly footwear outside. The blocks make a sturdy frame for this shoe storage bench, while the wood boards act as the seat.

Several pairs of shoes can sit neatly beneath the seat of your bench, directly on the floor of your porch. Otherwise, include a shelf under this quick, nifty storage to set your shoes on. You may also be able to place smaller pairs inside the holes of the cinderblocks, similar to cubby shelves.

Painting the cinder blocks and staining the wood makes this simple bench look charming. With this sleek outdoor shoe storage, you'll have a decorative, comfortable sitting area and a convenient place to stash your shoes right outside your front door. Since the construction of this bench is so straightforward, it's easily customizable. Craft a flat bench or one with a wooden backrest for a different look. Then, add seat cushions or pillows to make this DIY cozier and cuter.