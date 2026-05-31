Ditch Traditional Shoe Racks For A Space-Saving DIY Storage Solution

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Nothing feels better than kicking off your shoes at the end of a long day. But that relaxing feeling can end quickly if you don't have a good shoe storage system. Sure, you can declutter and organize shoes in your entryway with a DIY storage bench or purchase various shoe racks, but those solutions take up a lot of space. Instead, creators like Anika's DIY Life customize shoe storage for those unused spaces in the home — under the bed, in this case.

To keep shoes organized using this method, you build a simple wooden box and attach casters to the bottom, so the box rolls easily. The basics you'll need for this type of box are a piece of plywood, 1-inch by 6-inch boards, casters, wood screws, a drawer pull, and a drill. From there, you can customize the design, including the dimensions, to fit your shoe collection and bed size. While the original includes removable dividers, you can leave it as one large box. You can also build the shoe storage box with or without a lid, depending on how much protection you want for your footwear. To build a lid, you'll need a 1-inch by 4-inch board, plexiglass, and hinges.

And if you're not comfortable with woodworking, you can upcycle something else, like a wooden drawer or box that you already have. That allows you to skip the building part and go straight to attaching the wheels. No matter how you complete it, this under-the-bed shoe storage box is definitely one of the smarter ways to store shoes without clutter.