Neither Baskets Nor Shelves: 10 Smarter Ways To Store Shoes Without The Clutter
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Shoes are notorious for causing clutter in homes because there are so many of them, and they're just too easy to scatter. Households tend to kick them off at random, leaving them strewn around bedrooms, entryways, and other rooms. This turns shoes into eyesores and potential tripping hazards. Naturally, many people look for more convenient ways to store shoes, but it can be hard to find ideas that aren't just traditional baskets and shelves. Fortunately, we've come up with ten non-traditional methods to store shoes instead.
From utilizing vintage trunks to benches, storage pockets to shoe rails, below are multiple ideas that don't involve basic shelving or inconvenient basket storage. Most of these concepts keep shoes hidden from view, but still easy to access. They're convenient for keeping a home tidy, while also keeping footwear in practical spaces. Many of these designs are also customizable, or you can use different products to implement them, making them doable for all kinds of shoe collections and interior design styles.
In addition to the variety of ideas, you can try more than one if it makes sense for your household. For example, you may want to set up a convenient entryway bench and shoe cabinet for everyday shoes. However, it may make more sense to lock up expensive heels in another way, since you only need them for rare occasions. Mix and match these ideas to truly optimize your home and keep your large shoe collection from interrupting your space.
Stuff piles of shoes in a vintage trunk
Trunks were a hot commodity during the Golden Age of Travel in the late 1800s and early 1900s, and were often used to transport footwear. Imbue an old-fashioned vibe in a vintage-inspired home by repurposing this thrift store find as unique shoe storage. These ornate crates keep shoe clutter locked up and completely hidden from view, boosting your interior design through purpose and appearance. If you pick up a truly vintage piece, clean and restore the old trunk before use, so it's safe for the whole household to use.
Repurpose an IKEA BISSA cabinet
IKEA came out with the perfect storage solution that doesn't have baskets or shelves, and it's the BISSA Shoe Cabinet. The original design only stores about eight pairs of shoes, but the internet found a way to circumvent this inconvenience. There's a smart IKEA storage hack that combines multiple cabinets side-by-side with nail glue and nails to have three times as much storage space. You'll need three BISSA cabinets, a 1-by-5-foot wood plank, and six handles, knobs, or pulls to transform this basic piece into a stylish console table with footwear storage.
Set up a multipurpose shoe ottoman in a living room
Styling an ottoman in a living room adds a touch of coziness, while providing more space to sit and prop your feet up. If the ottoman opens up with storage, try turning the classic accent into a convenient and hidden place for shoe clutter. A comfy ottoman like the PinPlus Storage Ottoman Cube fulfills all the duties of this furniture piece, and it can hold a few pairs of shoes, too. It won't provide a lot of storage, but it's good for rounding up children's shoes or house slippers.
Put shoes in a storage bench by the front door
Pull off a similar idea to the one above, but by using a storage bench by an entryway. Storage benches come in all kinds of styles and designs. Look for one with bottom cabinets, such as the Homsho 2-Tier Storage Bench, where you can hide everyday footwear. This idea is especially practical, as it also provides a seat to perch on while putting on your shoes. It keeps your accessories out of the way, but also within easy reach, especially when you're rushing to get out of the house.
Store shoes in a fabric organizer
There's no shame in buying niche organizers made specifically for shoes. The Aokeyee Foldable Shoe Organizer is a larger version of the popular fabric cubes people use to organize shelving. This large fabric organizer has handles and a lid, and can hold up to 16 pairs of shoes. Tuck it in a closet, under your bed, or in another practical space to keep your seasonal or less-used pairs stowed safely out of the way. If you have fewer shoes, you could also implement this idea with regular fabric organizers.
Tuck pairs of shoes along a railing
Keep shoes off the ground and give your entryway a rustic or minimalist aesthetic by trying a simple dowel-and-socket design. Install the items a few inches from the wall perpendicular to your door to create practical space to store shoes toe-down. This keeps them out of a walkway, which is ideal for small homes. All you need is a cheap dowel and socket set, like PRIME-LINE Wooden Closet Pole Sockets and Cindoco Oak Dowel. Just ensure your chosen sockets and dowel are compatible, and that they're short enough to fit between wall corners.
Craft peg-style footwear storage
There's another inexpensive shoe storage trick that doesn't use baskets or traditional shelving. You'll need a long wood dowel and a wood plank that stretches across your wall. Saw the dowel into 6-inch peg pieces, and drill them into the wood plank. Attach the wood plank to a wall to create hanging storage for all kinds of shoes. This is a great idea if you're outdoorsy, go to the gym, or have a physically demanding job, and need to air out your shoes at the end of a long day.
Use an over-the-door pocket organizer
If you're running low on space, but one side of your bedroom or closet door is still bare, drape a hanging shoe organizer over it. There are dozens of hanging shoe organizer designs from functional clear pocket organizers to stylish fabric hangers. Hanging these features up takes no DIY skills, and they're easy to stock full of sneakers and heels alike. They often come in a variety of colors, such as the Sleeping Lamb Over The Door Shoe Organizer that has five color options and four sizes to choose from.
DIY a hidden shoe drawer beneath a dresser
If you or another household member have a crafty side, try out the Facebook user Theideadad's brilliant idea for storing shoes. He installs a sliding drawer beneath a set of cabinets. You'll need basic woodworking skills to fashion this design, but the reward is a hidden place for extra sneakers, sandals, and other flat-heel and low-ankle shoes. Make sure you line the bottom of the drawer with a removable liner or contact paper to catch the dirt and protect the wood.
Hang heeled shoes on a curtain or towel rod
Show off your best shoes by installing three towel or curtain rods on an empty wall. Install them about two feet apart, so there's plenty of room between hanging shoes, then hook your heels over the rod. Arrange your shoes by color to create an aesthetically pleasing design that shows off your personality and fashion sense. We recommend using the same three rods with a complementary finish that matches the rest of the interior for the best final look.