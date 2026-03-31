This Smart IKEA Hack Turns Narrow Gaps Into Shoe Storage Gold

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Certain shoes are good for certain activities, which is why many of us switch them throughout the day. Between sneakers, flipflops, work shoes, and children's sports cleats, it's not surprising that they can add up and create entryway chaos. What every home needs is a footwear storage solution to corral them all. And if they can be tucked away out of sight? Yes, please. The BISSA shoe cabinets from IKEA have been coming to the rescue with their compartments. Open one up, and you'll find narrow gaps to slide your footwear into, in turn, helping make unsightly shoe piles a thing of the past.

Trying to organize shoe clutter is nothing new. Although it's possible to build a simple wooden storage rack for your shoes, the BISSA cabinet was designed to get the job done, while also leaving room for creativity. The smaller pieces come with an upper and lower compartment. But if that's not enough, IKEA's three-tiered BISSA cabinet provides additional space for shoes. Each compartment has two slanted gaps to utilize for storage. The dividers can be adjusted to fit a household's needs.

Here's a major plus: You can use multiple cabinets together to create an attractive furniture piece that doesn't look like it's harboring shoes at all. Both cabinets come in the color options of white or black-brown. The two-tiered cabinets are approximately 19-inches wide and 36-inches tall, while the larger ones are approximately 19-inches wide and 53-inches tall. They can sit side by side, or two (small cabinets) can be stacked on top of each other. Anchoring them to the wall is a must for safety reasons! There's even more you can do with them, too.