Shoe Clutter No More: The Dollar Tree Storage Solution That Tidies Up Your Footwear

Creating shoe storage on a budget doesn't mean your living space has to look low budget. The shoe rack's neutral gray gives you more flexibility with fitting the shelf into your home design. Add pops of color or patterns (and eliminate visual clutter) by picking out some bins while you're at the store — you get more for your money when you can get Dollar Tree organization finds that double as decor. Aim for lighter bins, like fabric or plastic, to reduce stress on the shelves. Fabric bins offer more patterns and styles, but plastic bins are more likely to hold up well with repeated use and are easier to clean if they're storing dirty shoes. For design and durability, try putting a smaller plastic bin inside a fabric bin. Presto! — the container will be more resilient and easier to clean, and it looks cute. With each shelf measuring 12 inches by 12 inches, a 10 ½ inch bin will help maximize storage space.

The lightweight shoe storage is easy to assemble but could use a gentle touch. Some suggest using wood boards as a stylish DIY way to cover the shelves and improve the rack's stability. Cardboard or foam board can work as well, but you'll want to use baskets to protect the material from wet shoes. You could also apply peel-and-stick wallpaper to cover the material for extra protection and a splash of color. If you have kids who grab things quickly, try reinforcing the joints with glue or zip ties to ensure the shelves don't jostle or come loose during the morning rush.