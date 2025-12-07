Stylish DIY Ways To Cover Up Ugly Wire Shelves And Upgrade Your Closet

Full disclosure: This is the most difficult of these projects and requires the most tools. But if you're decent at working with wood, it's probably the most satisfying and visually appealing solution. Basically, you make a simple wooden cover that sits flush on the top and front of the shelf, hiding the wire entirely from view. If you aren't the most handy with wood or don't have access to the necessary tools, you can buy premade wooden covers on Amazon or on Etsy from handyctcom (though going this route might be more expensive). If you choose the Etsy route, you can have the casings made specifically to the dimensions of your shelves.

To build these chic covers yourself, you'll need ¼-inch-thick wood (for the base pieces), 1-by-3-inch wood (for the front covers), wood filler, sandpaper to smooth everything out, and a stain to make everything look perfect at the end. Before you buy any supplies, measure your shelves to determine how much wood you'll need. Using these measurements, cut a base piece to the length and width of the shelf and a front cover to its width. Now, screw or nail the front cover to the front end of each piece of base piece — the result should look like an "L" when you look at it from the side. Make sure the heads of the screws or nails are in deeply, and then fill over the top of each one with the wood filler. Sand and stain the cover, and you've got a gorgeous piece to hide your ugly wire shelves.