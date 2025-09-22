Tired Of Your Dated Wire Closet Shelves? Upgrade Them With One Genius DIY

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many homeowners have closets with standard-issue, rather uninspiring wire shelving for storage. While it's functional, the aesthetic of these basic shelving systems is lackluster and, frankly, a little outdated, as the ubiquitous builder-grade selection for so many houses in the 1990s and early 2000s. But rather than look at unattractive wire shelving in her bathroom's linen closet, Molly Miller (@therenegadehome) shared on Instagram how she spent less than $75 on a clever DIY to hide ugly wire shelves and upgrade a closet with just some plywood and wood boards. By creating an L-shaped cover that simply slides over each wire shelf, her closet transformed from basic and dated to beautiful with substantial, stained wood shelves. This clever DIY can be made for your bathroom linen closet as Miller did, or use it in a bedroom to make your storage space look like a custom closet.

As long as you're comfortable with a saw and a brad nailer, this DIY will transform your space in a matter of hours (Don't worry, we have an alternate suggestion for those who are not so DIY-inclined, so keep reading). To prep for the project, measure the width and depth of the wire shelves you'd like to cover, taking the extra minute to double-check the dimensions of each one in case the walls aren't perfectly square. Depending on the size of your closet and how many shelves you have, you may only need a half sheet of ½ or ¾ inch thick plywood, like on the Instagram tutorial, or you may need a full 4x8 sheet for larger spaces. Aside from plywood, you'll need a hardwood board for the shelf fronts, wood glue, polyurethane, and a wood stain of your choice. Once you've gathered your supplies, it's time to get building these easy DIY wood shelf covers.