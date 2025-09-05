The Affordable DIY That Hides Ugly Wire Shelves And Instantly Upgrades Any Closet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you feel like you're constantly at war with your wire shelving, you're not alone. It's a common feature in pantry, bedroom, and hallway closets, though not exactly a fan favorite. For starters, small objects like accessories and toiletries can slip through the gaps, potentially limiting what you can keep in the closet. Wire shelves can also be a nuisance to clean, as dust can collect between the rows of metal. Plus, from a design standpoint, the shelving can be unsightly to look at. So much so that you might consider creating a custom closet and swapping out the wire shelves. But if that's not in your budget, you'll be glad to know it's possible to cover the shelving with a wallet-friendly project.

The idea, which was shared by @meagannichole on YouTube, uses foam core board to hide the wire shelves. The foam board is also covered in an attractive material to make it look aesthetically-pleasing in the closet. When placed on the wire shelves, the wrapped foam core provides a flat surface to store your items while enhancing the style of your space.