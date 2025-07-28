The Genius Dollar Tree Hack Your Cluttered Closet Needs For Extra Shoe Storage

To accomplish the same Dollar Tree organizing hack, determine the number of hook racks you'll need based on your shoe collection and closet space. Each unit has seven hooks, meaning they'll fit three and a half pairs of shoes each. Therefore, it makes sense to use an even number of racks whenever possible to accommodate full pairs. The racks are 16 inches wide with a hook on each edge and five in the middle, meaning you'll have just under 3 inches of width for each shoe. Therefore, this hack is best for narrower flats and sandals, as well as kids shoes like on TikTok. Wider sneakers, boots, or men's shoes may not work on these hooks and would require a wider rack. In addition, based on the depth of the hooks, this hanger hack will likely work better for lightweight shoes rather than heavy boots that may not receive enough support to stay suspended.

Once you know how many racks you'll need, plan out the location of each. The TikTok appears to have installed them about 18 inches off the ground to allow enough hanging space for each shoe above the baseboard, but you can adjust as needed for your layout and shoe size. Using fasteners appropriate for your wall substrate (such as drywall anchors), mount the hook rack on the wall. Once secured, hang shoes from the top lip of the heel, with the laces or tops facing the wall and soles facing out to prevent wall scuffs. And there you have it – a wonderfully affordable and incredibly simple Dollar Tree wall-mounted hook rack hack to help clear your closet floors and shelves from shoe clutter once and for all.