The Budget-Friendly Closet Addition That Puts An End To Shoe Clutter

If you're a self-proclaimed shoe addict, you may know that finding an effective and affordable solution to storing your shoes can be a challenge. While you may have a dream closet in your mind inspired by your favorite shows and movies, most people don't have one in real life. And since there's a decent amount of evidence showing it's pretty gross to keep your shoes on inside, it's common to opt for a smaller closet by the door. Luckily, there are some creative thinkers out there on TikTok that come up with the solutions for our chaotic shoe storage problems.

One creator, @knitting.love, came up with the idea to use tension rods in their closet to create a DIY hack for space-saving shoe storage. Their TikTok video demonstrates how they were able to make the shoe rack in their closet, as well as how to set it up for yourself. They also gave some tips and tricks to show you how to make the most of your space — and how to store everything from sneakers to boots.