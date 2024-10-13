The Budget-Friendly Closet Addition That Puts An End To Shoe Clutter
If you're a self-proclaimed shoe addict, you may know that finding an effective and affordable solution to storing your shoes can be a challenge. While you may have a dream closet in your mind inspired by your favorite shows and movies, most people don't have one in real life. And since there's a decent amount of evidence showing it's pretty gross to keep your shoes on inside, it's common to opt for a smaller closet by the door. Luckily, there are some creative thinkers out there on TikTok that come up with the solutions for our chaotic shoe storage problems.
One creator, @knitting.love, came up with the idea to use tension rods in their closet to create a DIY hack for space-saving shoe storage. Their TikTok video demonstrates how they were able to make the shoe rack in their closet, as well as how to set it up for yourself. They also gave some tips and tricks to show you how to make the most of your space — and how to store everything from sneakers to boots.
How to recreate this at home
@knitting.love
The good news is that this project takes only two items: tension rods and a closet. You will want to first measure the width of your closet to make sure that you get a tension rod that will fit inside while being secure enough to hold some weight. When setting up the tension rods, you want to place the front rod about a half inch lower than the back rod. This gives your shoes a slight angle forward, so you can see them better without risking them sliding off. You also want to make sure that the rods are spaced appropriately to be able to hold your shoes without them falling through.
They also provided a storage solution for boots. Since tall boots often fall over, they suggested using the rods vertically to prop them up. Not only does this preserve the look and shape of your boots, but it makes them easier to see and appear less cluttered. Since closets are generally somewhat narrow, you can get mini tension rods for pretty cheap — around $10 for two on Amazon — so this could give you one of the most affordable personalized closets on the market.