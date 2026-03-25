DIY A Hanging Photo Display Using Leftover Jar Lids — It's So Cute And Easy!

There are tons of DIYs that use glass jars but leave the lids behind. If you've found yourself with a bunch of leftover lids from mason jars and other glass containers, they could help add personalized decor to your home. Surprisingly, jar lids are a great shape and size to hold photographs, and can act as small frames. By inserting pictures into the jar lids and connecting several of them together, you'll craft a unique photograph display. With this genius way to use lids from old jars, you can make your own hanging strings of pictures to adorn your walls with memories of family and friends. Besides a collection of jar lids and printed photographs, you'll also need hot glue or Mod Podge, a drill, some screw eye hooks, and string.

Whether you're working with mason jar lids that have rings or lids from food jars, there are different ways to complete this project using whatever you already have on hand. If you leave the lids plain, your photo display will have a rustic charm. Alternatively, decorating the outside of your jar lids allows you to style this DIY however you like. For those that truly have an over-abundance of lids, consider making several strings of pictures to hang side by side. This DIY could be a great addition when planning and styling a gallery wall. Otherwise, you might hang this adorable picture display in your living room, kitchen, office, or anywhere that needs a little decoration.