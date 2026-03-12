Tidy Up Shoe Clutter Fast: A Simple Wooden Storage Rack Anyone Can DIY

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With my chauvinistic Y chromosome shining through, I used to think that women were the guilty party when it came to an overabundance of shoes. But sadly, as I look to the entryway of my man cave, I must come clean to the fact that I have a big pile of footwear to manage myself. Often a literal pile. As a professional woodworker, I decided to design a simple shoe storage rack to tidy up my shoe clutter. The shoe rack I came up with is made from wood that you can easily find at your local big box home improvement store. On top of that, you only need a couple of essential carpentry tools to get the job done. So, if you are also tired of the clutter and ready to test your DIY skills, this rack might be for you.

You will need an 8-foot 1-inch-by-12-inch board of select pine to make the sides and the shelves. "Select" is the top grade of lumber you'll find at home improvement centers and is worth the cost. Check the board to make sure it is flat and straight. Next, you'll need 1-inch diameter dowels. I bought two, both measuring 72 inches long. Also, if you don't have one already, pick up a drill bit that will bore a 1-inch diameter hole. A paddle bit will do the job and is probably your least expensive option. You will also need a saw of some sort that cuts wood well. In truth, you could easily use a hand saw for this project, but a jigsaw or a small circular saw will make the job go faster.