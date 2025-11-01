3 Easy Drilling Hacks For Perfect Accuracy Every Time

I can almost hear some of you thinking, "If it's tricky to drill straight, perpendicular holes at exactly 90 degrees into my project, how will I do it into the drilling block?" Great question. First off, you may indeed drill an inaccurate hole into the block. You could just throw that block away and your woodworking project will still be fine. Make your mistakes when you're only risking scrap wood and not hours of work that you may have invested in your project. If you have a drill press, you can accurately bore a hole into the block at 90 degrees and then take the block to the project.

The drill block will only work for one diameter. A block with a ¼-inch diameter hole will not guide a 1/16-inch diameter drill bit with enough accuracy, so you'll need to make one for the different drill bit sizes you plan to use. Another consideration is the block should be small enough that it won't get in the way in use but be large enough for you to hold securely. It can be made of nearly any species of wood, whatever you have lying around your shop.

For the second hack, you may wonder how you make a drilling block with an exact angle. Here's how I do it. I start by drilling my block like I would for a 90-degree guide. If that goes well (the hole is a true 90 degrees), I use a saw to cut the bottom of the block to the angle I need. Now, the hole I bored is at my desired angle, and drilling a perfect pilot hole for my project is a lot easier. Mark the block so you'll remember the angle.