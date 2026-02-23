The Vintage Thrift Store Find You Should Repurpose For Unique Shoe Storage
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Shoes can take up a lot of room, especially when strewn around an entryway. But even if you return all the pairs to closets and vow not to let the area become a sneaker haven — it doesn't take long for them to reappear. A stylish shoe storage solution might be just what the doctor ordered. The next time you're thrift shopping, keep your eyes peeled for a vintage trunk. It's a multi-purpose item that can keep your shoes contained in a charming way.
Trunks first surfaced thousands of years ago and are often connected with travel. Not to mention, they're also quite useful for storing bedding, toys, and family mementos. A trunk's main job is to keep its contents safe. However, they can be rich in beauty as well — from their wooden frames to the embellishments that sometimes adorn them. If you come across this old thrift store find, it can become a decorative piece you fall in love with. And if it keeps your shoes organized, too? Let's just say that's a major bonus.
Before purchasing a secondhand trunk, inspect it to ensure it doesn't have signs of mold or any unfixable damage. You can always revive a worn trunk by cleaning and sanding it, then applying a finishing coat. Cover the inside with fabric for a special touch. Although finding a Louis Vuitton steamer trunk would take an unbelievable stroke of luck, it doesn't hurt to be on the lookout for valuable pieces. When it comes to shoes, though — you just need one that will be able to give them a good home.
Make your shoes disappear with a vintage trunk
Place your thrifted trunk in an area where shoe clutter is an issue, such as in your entryway or garage. Set it off to the side so that it's out of the way, but still easy to access. As a side note, make sure to dismantle the lock and swap out the hinges for ones with safety features if little ones are in the household to prevent them from smashing their fingers or getting trapped in the trunk if they crawl inside it. You can then start putting all the shoes that are littering the floor into it. Do so neatly, and hopefully others will follow your lead.
Another idea is to use the trunk for shoes you don't want dirtying up a closet — like boots, sports shoes, and sneakers that trekked through mud. Lay a sheet down first to protect the wood. Plastic bins can be added to the trunk for organization. Assign each family member their own bin to keep the shoes from becoming a big pile on the inside. It will also make it easier for everyone to carry multiple pairs back to their rooms the day you want a fresh start.
Tired of closet shoe clutter? Give your clothing a little extra space by putting a vintage trunk with a flat top in your bedroom, then transferring all your shoes into it. Cover the top with a couple of pillows or a cushion. That way, you can use the trunk as a bench when you're not searching for the perfect pair of kicks. It will look beautiful and solve your shoe storage issues.