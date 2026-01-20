The Stylish Shoe Storage Solution That Comes From An Ordinary Thrift Store Find
Storing your shoes can be a hassle, with shoes constantly falling off their racks and cluttering your closet or entryway, but this common thrift store find doubles as a smart shoe storage solution. Though it's a bit unconventional, bookshelves can be repurposed into super useful shoe storage. Whether you have an old bookshelf that could be used for this hack or you thrift one, this nifty storage solution will upcycle an old piece of furniture into a convenient and spacious shoe rack without hurting your budget. Plus, you can customize the bookshelf to better fit the aesthetics of your home by painting it or even using removable wallpaper to add a little style.
Any bookshelf should work to store your shoes, but there are a few things to keep in mind while thrifting. It's a good idea to measure your shoes to ensure they won't hang over the edge of the shelves. Additionally, you'll want to consider the space where you'd like to store the shoes. Taller bookcases are great for maximizing the space in a closet or making use of empty vertical space on a wall, while shorter, smaller bookshelves may be more suitable for a front entryway or hallway. This genius hack is what your cluttered closet needs for shoe storage, and it'll save you money while organizing and improving your space.
Upcycling a bookshelf for stylish shoe storage
While having shoes displayed in the open might seem like an eyesore, it can actually help to keep them organized and out of the way without sacrificing style. Shoes are often in the open anyway with cluttered entryway racks, but stacking them on the shelves of a bookcase ensures they won't look messy. With bookcases that have adjustable shelves, you can change the height of the shelves or add more to accommodate taller shoes (like boots or high heels) or make additional room for more pairs of shoes. Because bookcases are generally taller than shoe racks, this budget-friendly shoe storage hack makes use of empty wall space, whether in your closet or elsewhere.
When placed in a closet, the bookshelf will act like built-in shelving, but without all the renovation costs. For people with larger shoe collections, you might consider using more than one bookshelf to hold all your footwear, especially if you're planning to keep them in your closet. Once you've sanded and painted or otherwise customized your thrifted shoe storage, simply set it wherever you'd like to stash your shoes and line them up on the shelves.