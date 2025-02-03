The Budget-Friendly Shoe Storage Hack That Makes Use Of Empty Wall Space

Let's face it, one of the most challenging messes to stay on top of is the piles of wet, dirty shoes tossed haphazardly in the mudroom, entryway, or by the back door. Coming up with functional shoe storage solutions to keep the shoe chaos in check is essential to prevent drowning in the constantly accumulating piles, especially for families with many pairs of feet. That's why it's no surprise that the internet and social media are full of incredibly creative storage ideas to keep shoe clutter tucked away and organized, including many that are wonderfully friendly on your wallet.

One such budget-conscious DIY shoe storage solution was shared by Tara Salas (@thedoerandthedreamer) on Instagram, who used only an inexpensive rod, brackets, and a board to create a flexible, efficient wall-mounted storage solution to keep her family's shoes off the mudroom floor. Anyone with kids will know that a complicated storage system just won't last, so this bin- and door-free solution only requires the user to slide their shoes between the rod and the backer board on the wall, making it easy to maintain and see which shoes are where.

Because the rod can be trimmed to any size wall, this clever DIY creates space-saving shoe storage that looks beautifully custom for organizing and maximizing even the smallest of areas. And the best part is that the floor mercifully stays free of clutter. Follow this incredibly novice-friendly DIY to inexpensively wrangle your home's shoe chaos once and for all.