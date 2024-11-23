The Stylish IKEA Storage Item That Keeps Shoe Clutter Tucked Away And Organized
If there was a competition for an item that creates the most disarray in many homes, unchecked shoe clutter would likely make the top of many people's lists. Whether it is in the entryway, mudroom, or closet, footwear can really make a mess and clog up the works in high-traffic areas. Creative and functional storage ideas can keep shoe chaos in check. But what if you don't have a ton of space to make this happen? Kari Orvis, also known as @kariorvisart, shared on TikTok how she created a narrow and shallow shoe storage tower with a small space-savvy IKEA hack using the TRONES storage cabinet. She customized the look by adding a custom wood top and base, as well as additional hardware.
The inexpensive TRONES units, which are $39.99 for a pack of two, make the perfect small-space storage solution because they are only about 7 inches deep by 20 ½ inches wide, and are designed to be stacked in whatever configuration that works for your home. While many may not have a ton of room for a large storage cabinet, most have a measly 7 inches that they can easily part with in exchange for containing shoe clutter. These easy-to-clean plastic bins hold about four pairs of shoes each, but they are pretty basic to look at. So follow TikTok's lead and spice up your TRONES units to create a unique, custom shoe storage solution on a super tiny footprint.
Create a base and top for IKEA Trones units for a custom look
@kariorvisart
Ikea Trone Shoe Storage, space saving & organizational idea for shoes. These trones have not failed me yet. And they are easy to clean! I drilled a small hole in the front of each one, got 4 handles from hobby lobby, 2 wood legs from Lowes, and cut two boards to size, stained Minwax Rustic Beige. Since the bulk of weight was on floor, i attached them to wall with heavy duty Command Strips. Great shoe storage idea for a small apartment… #ikea #shoestorage #hack #organization #organizedhome #smallspaceliving #storagehacks #home #homedecor #boho #roomdesign♬ New Day - TELL YOUR STORY music by Ikson™
To create a similar TikTok shoe storage tower, purchase the number of IKEA TRONES units that work for your space and shoe storage needs. While Kari Orvis used a vertical stack of four to create a tall, narrow layout, you could stack two by two (or more) to create a lower console, perfect for mounting under a mirror or piece of art. While the boxes are made to mount directly to the wall as floating units, Orvis screwed two bun feet into a board cut to fit under the bottom TRONES unit. This grounded the setup with a base to help support its weight. Before installing the base, stain or paint the feet in your desired finish.
Place your base under the first unit so the bottom box will sit directly on top. Next, add each of the TRONES boxes. While Orvis attached her project to the wall with adhesive strips, this is not recommended due to safety concerns — use proper furniture mounting tools instead. Finally, cap the cabinet with a wood top made from a 1x8 board cut to length and finished in the same color as the feet. Finally, drill holes in each door to install decorative cabinet pulls for a custom look.
This inexpensive DIY shoe storage solution is a creative and attractive way to sneak tons of extra storage into even the tiniest of areas. But why stop at shoes? The versatile open compartment design is perfect for storing anything from handbags to bathroom supplies to vinyl records, so get creative with the many genius uses of the IKEA TRONES cabinet.