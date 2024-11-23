The Stylish IKEA Storage Item That Keeps Shoe Clutter Tucked Away And Organized

If there was a competition for an item that creates the most disarray in many homes, unchecked shoe clutter would likely make the top of many people's lists. Whether it is in the entryway, mudroom, or closet, footwear can really make a mess and clog up the works in high-traffic areas. Creative and functional storage ideas can keep shoe chaos in check. But what if you don't have a ton of space to make this happen? Kari Orvis, also known as @kariorvisart, shared on TikTok how she created a narrow and shallow shoe storage tower with a small space-savvy IKEA hack using the TRONES storage cabinet. She customized the look by adding a custom wood top and base, as well as additional hardware.

The inexpensive TRONES units, which are $39.99 for a pack of two, make the perfect small-space storage solution because they are only about 7 inches deep by 20 ½ inches wide, and are designed to be stacked in whatever configuration that works for your home. While many may not have a ton of room for a large storage cabinet, most have a measly 7 inches that they can easily part with in exchange for containing shoe clutter. These easy-to-clean plastic bins hold about four pairs of shoes each, but they are pretty basic to look at. So follow TikTok's lead and spice up your TRONES units to create a unique, custom shoe storage solution on a super tiny footprint.