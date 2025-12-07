Tired Of Closet Shoe Clutter? This Dollar Tree Hack Instantly Organizes Your Space
If it feels like your shoes are spilling out of the closet — or worse, taking over the entranceway — it might be time to get a shoe rack. The tool is designed to organize footwear and keep it off the floor, helping your home look neat and tidy. However, if you're on a budget or looking for a quick solution, the idea of buying a new shoe rack may be unappealing. In this case, consider a genius Dollar Tree hack your cluttered closet needs for extra storage.
The trick calls for the Essentials White Wire Cabinet Shelves at Dollar Tree, which cost just $1.50 each. The rack is advertised for kitchen cabinets, but it also works great for shoe storage. That's because its legs are tall enough to house sneakers or sandals underneath, while its top is wide enough to store another pair of shoes. It's also possible to attach the shelves together, creating your very own custom shoe rack. So, how do you make this DIY organizer?
Organize your space with this Dollar Tree shoe rack hack
First, you'll need to visit Dollar Tree and purchase several Essentials White Wire Cabinet Shelves. The best quantity depends on how many pairs of shoes you'd like to store, so count your shoes first. (Keep in mind that one shelf can house two pairs of shoes, with the taller pair on top.) You'll also need zip ties, such as the Tool Bench 8-inch Nylon Cable Ties at Dollar Tree. To construct the shoe rack, turn the shelves upside down, lining them up side by side. Secure them together using zip ties, placing one around each pair of legs. Cut off the zip tie ends with sharp scissors or flush wire cutters and flip the shelves right side up. Your shoe rack is ready to use.
Are you looking for a clever closet organizer that makes use of vertical space? Add another row of shelves on top. Alternatively, you can create a tiered organizer by including fewer shelves on the top layer. This way, you'll be able to store more pairs of tall shoes, like boots, on the shoe rack.
If you want to personalize your creation even further, spray paint the entire structure. Choose gold or brass for a polished look, matte black for a modern vibe, or a bright neon for a pop of color. It's one of those crazy easy DIYs using spray paint. Regardless of the color you choose, be sure to apply spray paint after you've added the zip ties, as this will help conceal them.