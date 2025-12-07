Tired Of Closet Shoe Clutter? This Dollar Tree Hack Instantly Organizes Your Space

First, you'll need to visit Dollar Tree and purchase several Essentials White Wire Cabinet Shelves. The best quantity depends on how many pairs of shoes you'd like to store, so count your shoes first. (Keep in mind that one shelf can house two pairs of shoes, with the taller pair on top.) You'll also need zip ties, such as the Tool Bench 8-inch Nylon Cable Ties at Dollar Tree. To construct the shoe rack, turn the shelves upside down, lining them up side by side. Secure them together using zip ties, placing one around each pair of legs. Cut off the zip tie ends with sharp scissors or flush wire cutters and flip the shelves right side up. Your shoe rack is ready to use.

Are you looking for a clever closet organizer that makes use of vertical space? Add another row of shelves on top. Alternatively, you can create a tiered organizer by including fewer shelves on the top layer. This way, you'll be able to store more pairs of tall shoes, like boots, on the shoe rack.

If you want to personalize your creation even further, spray paint the entire structure. Choose gold or brass for a polished look, matte black for a modern vibe, or a bright neon for a pop of color. It's one of those crazy easy DIYs using spray paint. Regardless of the color you choose, be sure to apply spray paint after you've added the zip ties, as this will help conceal them.