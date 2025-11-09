Create Instant Extra Storage In Your Closet With This Genius Dollar Tree Hack

When you're installing your impromptu closet hooks, you'll want to think about placement. As the paper towel holder will stick out a considerable amount, it's important to make sure that it doesn't get in the way of other items. For most setups, the best spot is on the back of the door or on the side walls of the closet.

It's also worth considering the items you plan to hang. For example, the Self-Adhesive Plastic Hooks available at Dollar Tree can hold up to 3 pounds each, which may be ideal for lightweight items such as scarves, jewelry, hats, and hair accessories. But if you'd like to, say, prevent handbags from cluttering up your closet, you'll need to go for a sturdier hook that holds more weight. For these, you could try the Command X-Large Hooks from Amazon, which hold 15 pounds each. In either case, the steps are the same: Secure the self-adhesive hook on the door or wall, then hang the bottom of the paper towel holder on the hook.

Though the paper towel holder can be used as is, it's also possible to customize the piece. One idea is to apply spray paint in a color that matches your space. Metallic gold will add an elegant touch, while matte black will look chic and modern. Another option is to wrap the holder in twine, ribbon, or fabric. This will give it texture and stop items from slipping off. It's also worth noting that this Dollar Tree hack isn't just useful for clothing storage — it can also help you make the most of your small pantry closet, where it can be used to hang items like fabric lunchboxes and shopping bags.