Prevent Handbags From Cluttering Up Your Closet With A Simple Dollar Tree DIY

Clever, well-thought-out closet storage is crucial to keeping these hardworking spaces feeling organized, functional, and uncluttered, especially when space is at a premium. And while clothes tend to get the majority of the focus when it comes to designing an organized closet space, it is the unruly accessories that can quickly send everything out of whack if not also planned for properly. One such offender that can take up a lot of space and create a mess are handbags, which range from bulky to too small to stand upright on their own, making them a challenge to store. However, the great news is that there is a quick, flexible, and affordable solution for organizing your handbags that only requires a trip to the Dollar Tree, about five bucks, and a few zip ties.

Liz Fenwick (@lizfenwickdiy) shared on TikTok how she came up with a genius way to store handbags in her closet with four basic Dollar Tree wire organizers together and zip ties. By stacking two wire dish racks on top of two cabinet shelves, Fenwick made a closet organizer with individual slotted compartments on top to allow everything to be easily seen and accessed, as well as larger open compartments underneath for the bigger or oddly shaped bags. Before you get started with this clever beginner-friendly and tool-free DIY, head to the Dollar Tree with a fiver and pick up two white wire cabinet shelves and two white wire dish drying racks for $1.25 each. And while the project was originally shared with four organizers, you could easily modify the setup to perfectly suit your available closet space. Let's dive in!