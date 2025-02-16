Prevent Handbags From Cluttering Up Your Closet With A Simple Dollar Tree DIY
Clever, well-thought-out closet storage is crucial to keeping these hardworking spaces feeling organized, functional, and uncluttered, especially when space is at a premium. And while clothes tend to get the majority of the focus when it comes to designing an organized closet space, it is the unruly accessories that can quickly send everything out of whack if not also planned for properly. One such offender that can take up a lot of space and create a mess are handbags, which range from bulky to too small to stand upright on their own, making them a challenge to store. However, the great news is that there is a quick, flexible, and affordable solution for organizing your handbags that only requires a trip to the Dollar Tree, about five bucks, and a few zip ties.
Liz Fenwick (@lizfenwickdiy) shared on TikTok how she came up with a genius way to store handbags in her closet with four basic Dollar Tree wire organizers together and zip ties. By stacking two wire dish racks on top of two cabinet shelves, Fenwick made a closet organizer with individual slotted compartments on top to allow everything to be easily seen and accessed, as well as larger open compartments underneath for the bigger or oddly shaped bags. Before you get started with this clever beginner-friendly and tool-free DIY, head to the Dollar Tree with a fiver and pick up two white wire cabinet shelves and two white wire dish drying racks for $1.25 each. And while the project was originally shared with four organizers, you could easily modify the setup to perfectly suit your available closet space. Let's dive in!
Stack two sets of Dollar Tree wire organizers to create the perfect slotted handbag storage system
To create your own slotted handbag organizer, grab your Dollar Tree organizers and 10 to 12 small zip ties. While TikToker Liz Fenwick used black, white or clear zip ties will blend in for a more streamlined, high-end look. Place the two wire cabinet shelves side-by-side, short ends together, and zip tie the two sets of legs together. Fenwick only attached them at the top, but adding another set of zip ties at the bottom of each pair will make the whole setup more secure.
Place a dish drying rack on top of each cabinet shelf. While the video centered them, it left a small gap between the dish racks too narrow to be used. Therefore, push them together for a cleaner look or slide them as far apart as possible to the outer edges of the cabinet shelves to create an extra slot in between perfect for a narrow clutch. Zip tie all four bottom corners on each drying rack to the cabinet shelf below to finish the job.
Your DIY organizer provides eight 2 ½-inch-wide slots on top (or nine with the modification above) and two open spaces underneath. If you're limited on space, you could just stack one of each organizer. For many handbags, string together multiple pairs to create an epic setup. Short on height? Just use the slotted drying racks, lining up as many as you need to maximize a low-height shelf. Whichever configuration works for your space, this inexpensive DIY creates the perfect handbag storage to make your closet look custom and well-organized.