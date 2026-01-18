Keep Entryway Shoe Clutter Nice And Organized With A Stylish IKEA Hack

Every parent knows the after-school chaos of shoes and coats. They are kicked off, dropped, and scattered across the entryway or mudroom like a trail of breadcrumbs. You've likely tripped over a stray sneaker or boot left right in the doorway, thanks to kids who are far more focused on getting inside to play than tucking things away where they belong. Luckily, TheHomeNarrative shared a clever IKEA entryway hack on TikTok that offers a simple, stylish way to corral all those shoes taking over the floor, creating a practical and stylish mudroom storage idea.

To execute better shoe storage, TheHomeNarrative takes IKEA's SEKTION cabinet, which is usually installed above a refrigerator, and reimagines it as a shoe cupboard by placing it on the floor in the mudroom. Then she tops it with a pre-cut wooden countertop from IKEA, instantly turning the unit into a built-in bench. The result? Shoes tucked away, as well as a seat to help people put them on or take them off. Commenters raved about the idea, calling it "genius" and "awesome." "I'm using this for my window seat," one adds, while another wants to steal the idea to use as a free-standing or floating TV cabinet/buffet.