Keep Entryway Shoe Clutter Nice And Organized With A Stylish IKEA Hack
Every parent knows the after-school chaos of shoes and coats. They are kicked off, dropped, and scattered across the entryway or mudroom like a trail of breadcrumbs. You've likely tripped over a stray sneaker or boot left right in the doorway, thanks to kids who are far more focused on getting inside to play than tucking things away where they belong. Luckily, TheHomeNarrative shared a clever IKEA entryway hack on TikTok that offers a simple, stylish way to corral all those shoes taking over the floor, creating a practical and stylish mudroom storage idea.
To execute better shoe storage, TheHomeNarrative takes IKEA's SEKTION cabinet, which is usually installed above a refrigerator, and reimagines it as a shoe cupboard by placing it on the floor in the mudroom. Then she tops it with a pre-cut wooden countertop from IKEA, instantly turning the unit into a built-in bench. The result? Shoes tucked away, as well as a seat to help people put them on or take them off. Commenters raved about the idea, calling it "genius" and "awesome." "I'm using this for my window seat," one adds, while another wants to steal the idea to use as a free-standing or floating TV cabinet/buffet.
Eliminate shoe piles with a bench/cabinet combo
To try this hack and to make your mudroom look prettier. First, choose a cabinet that works for your space. One option is a Sektion cabinet from IKEA, which comes in four sizes to give you plenty options. It's available in either a 30-inch or 36-inch width with a 24-inch depth and either a 15-inch or 20-inch height. For a standard bench, you'll want to stick with the 20-inch height to ensure feet can rest comfortably on the floor. Keep in mind the wood cabinet topper will add approximately 1½ inches, depending on which one you choose. One comment that came up a couple times in the TikTok post was the question of the cabinet's weight limit as a bench. When installed correctly, standard wall cabinets are surprisingly strong. Imperial Cabinets estimates they can hold 30 to 50 pounds per linear foot, putting a 36-inch cabinet around a 150-pound capacity. But placing the cabinet on the floor can increase its load-bearing capability.
While this IKEA hack can certainly organize and elevate your mudroom, it is not necessarily easy on your wallet. The Sektion Vedhamn oak cabinet costs $350 at IKEA, while the wood countertops from IKEA range from $169 to $349. The same cabinets with other door finishes do cost a bit less, so that's an area where you can save $150 to $200. The different sizes also range in price slightly. If you're looking for a less expensive solution, you might want to try this budget-friendly shoe storage hack that makes use of empty wall space.