Turn This IKEA Kitchen Find Into Sleek Outdoor Shoe Storage

To use the GÅRDSBUTIK for better outdoor storage and organization, find a place on an exterior wall to attach it. Near a door makes sense, as you'll be able to grab your shoes from the bin right when you step outside or slip them off and tuck them away before you head indoors. Since the GÅRDSBUTIK is recommended for indoor use, choose a location that's sheltered from the elements as much as possible.

How you attach the bin to the wall depends on the type of wall material. For example, you should use concrete anchors, such as KURUI Concrete Anchors, if you're attaching to a concrete or masonry wall. Or, if you really don't want to drill or use a screwdriver, you can try exterior double-sided tape like 3M Scotch-Mount Double-Sided Mounting Tape to hold the bin securely in place.

Place the bin's frame against the wall, hold it level, and use a pencil to mark the location of the screw holes. If you're using plastic wall anchors, remove the frame before drilling pilot holes in the places where you marked. Then, push the anchors into those holes. Put the frame against the wall, and use a screwdriver to twist screws into the anchors. If you are installing it into wood and using screws only, keep the GÅRDSBUTIK frame against the wall as you attach the screws. Spruce it up with a small potted plant on top, and you're ready to use your newest outdoor shoe storage space.