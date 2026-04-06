Turn This IKEA Kitchen Find Into Sleek Outdoor Shoe Storage
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When you want to keep the shoe clutter at bay in your home's entryway, you know you can turn to IKEA. From repurposing EKET cabinets that will organize shoes in style to all the ways you could use versatile sets like the BILLY bookcase, you've got plenty of options for stashing your family's footwear inside. But what about outdoors on the terrace or patio, where comfy crocs, slip-on slides, hardworking garden clogs, and muddy boots spend their days? Well, there's a solution for that too. The GÅRDSBUTIK is a 6-gallon plastic bin that attaches to the wall. Its normal intended purpose is for sorting waste and recycling while keeping your kitchen looking sleek and tidy. But the bin's size, shape, and material also make it the perfect receptacle for streamlined and stylish outdoor shoe storage.
Attach the GÅRDSBUTIK bin to an exterior wall, drop your shoes in, and close it to keep your footwear safe and tidy until you need them next. If you need more storage, just put another bin or two on the wall either in a stack or next to one another. As a bonus, you can easily detach the interior bin from the GÅRDSBUTIK frame that's attached to the wall, making it a breeze to bring a stash of shoes indoors for cleaning.
Setting up the GÅRDSBUTIK for outdoor shoe storage
To use the GÅRDSBUTIK for better outdoor storage and organization, find a place on an exterior wall to attach it. Near a door makes sense, as you'll be able to grab your shoes from the bin right when you step outside or slip them off and tuck them away before you head indoors. Since the GÅRDSBUTIK is recommended for indoor use, choose a location that's sheltered from the elements as much as possible.
How you attach the bin to the wall depends on the type of wall material. For example, you should use concrete anchors, such as KURUI Concrete Anchors, if you're attaching to a concrete or masonry wall. Or, if you really don't want to drill or use a screwdriver, you can try exterior double-sided tape like 3M Scotch-Mount Double-Sided Mounting Tape to hold the bin securely in place.
Place the bin's frame against the wall, hold it level, and use a pencil to mark the location of the screw holes. If you're using plastic wall anchors, remove the frame before drilling pilot holes in the places where you marked. Then, push the anchors into those holes. Put the frame against the wall, and use a screwdriver to twist screws into the anchors. If you are installing it into wood and using screws only, keep the GÅRDSBUTIK frame against the wall as you attach the screws. Spruce it up with a small potted plant on top, and you're ready to use your newest outdoor shoe storage space.