The Stunning IKEA Cabinet Hack That Keeps Shoes Organized In Style

What is it about shoe clutter that spirals so quickly out of control? No matter how large the entryway or mudroom is, without an efficient organizational system in place, the rogue pairs of sneakers, boots, and sandals take over in no time flat. Keeping this untidy eyesore of a mess under control is no small feat (... or dare I say "feet"? Sorry, I couldn't help myself!).

Footwear puns aside, the world always needs great solutions for dealing with shoe storage, with bonus points if it also elevates your home aesthetic. That's exactly why the gorgeous shoe cabinet DIY shared by Erin Zubot (@erinzubotdesign) on Instagram is such an exciting idea as an all-in-one, practical shoe cabinet and stunning statement piece. Zubot snagged two $80 IKEA EKET cabinets, attached and bolstered the units with a seamless wood top and base, added custom feet and contrast moldings for visual interest, and painted the unit a rich shade for wow-factor. Though the project does require a bit of DIY expertise, there are several ways to simplify the steps and make it more beginner-friendly.

Before we dive in, it's worth noting that Zubot said on her blog that, while she originally chose the EKET cabinets because they're deeper than IKEA's other shoe cabinets, she doesn't recommend them after going through the process, saying that if she hadn't lived hours from the nearest IKEA, she'd have swapped the EKETs out for something in the BESTA line. In addition to being available in a more stable, double-wide frame that doesn't require connecting two units, the EKET cabinets were also just barely big enough for size 11 shoes, while the BESTA series is deeper, making it a better fit for anyone with larger feet or a shoe collection. So, if that is what you're looking for out of a DIY, snag the BESTA instead, and follow these steps. Let's get started!