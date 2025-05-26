The Stunning IKEA Cabinet Hack That Keeps Shoes Organized In Style
What is it about shoe clutter that spirals so quickly out of control? No matter how large the entryway or mudroom is, without an efficient organizational system in place, the rogue pairs of sneakers, boots, and sandals take over in no time flat. Keeping this untidy eyesore of a mess under control is no small feat (... or dare I say "feet"? Sorry, I couldn't help myself!).
Footwear puns aside, the world always needs great solutions for dealing with shoe storage, with bonus points if it also elevates your home aesthetic. That's exactly why the gorgeous shoe cabinet DIY shared by Erin Zubot (@erinzubotdesign) on Instagram is such an exciting idea as an all-in-one, practical shoe cabinet and stunning statement piece. Zubot snagged two $80 IKEA EKET cabinets, attached and bolstered the units with a seamless wood top and base, added custom feet and contrast moldings for visual interest, and painted the unit a rich shade for wow-factor. Though the project does require a bit of DIY expertise, there are several ways to simplify the steps and make it more beginner-friendly.
Before we dive in, it's worth noting that Zubot said on her blog that, while she originally chose the EKET cabinets because they're deeper than IKEA's other shoe cabinets, she doesn't recommend them after going through the process, saying that if she hadn't lived hours from the nearest IKEA, she'd have swapped the EKETs out for something in the BESTA line. In addition to being available in a more stable, double-wide frame that doesn't require connecting two units, the EKET cabinets were also just barely big enough for size 11 shoes, while the BESTA series is deeper, making it a better fit for anyone with larger feet or a shoe collection. So, if that is what you're looking for out of a DIY, snag the BESTA instead, and follow these steps. Let's get started!
Secure the two IKEA EKET units and add a seamless top and bottom board for stability
To create your own beautiful IKEA shoe storage solution, begin by assembling your IKEA EKET units according to the instructions. To attach the two units, use a heavy duty construction adhesive on the side panels you'd like to adhere, clamping them together and adding 1.25" screws through the inside of one unit's side panels part way into the other's for a secure connection. Let it dry and set according to the adhesive directions. If you're using the recommended BESTA unit that already has two connected frames instead of the EKET units, you can skip this step.
Next, measure the dimensions of the top of the piece, cutting two identical boards to function as a wood top and base to strengthen the integrity of the units and merge them as one seamless piece. Erin Zubot said she used plywood on the bottom for stability and strength to support the feet, but used MDF on the top because she liked the finish and had a spare piece all ready to go. You could use plywood or a stained hardwood top, depending on your aesthetic preferences and scrap wood availability. If you plan to add decorative contrasting trim like on Instagram, these will help cover the seams between the boards and the EKET units. If you want to skip this step for simplicity, Zubot suggested that you should cut the bottom and top boards slightly larger than the EKET units, say a quarter inch all around, for a refined stepped-out design that looks intentional and not like a seam. Use construction adhesive to attach both boards, adding screws or nails to the bottom panel for added stability.
The finishing details make your IKEA EKET as beautiful as it is functional
To finish the cabinet, use a de-glosser on the IKEA finishes, then a high-quality primer on the entire piece; the key to successfully painting IKEA furniture. Next, give the whole cabinet a couple of coats of quality paint. Because of the way the IKEA EKET is structured, the doors cannot be removed once assembled, so Zubot decided to only paint the front of the doors, taping off the edges and leaving the inside the IKEA wood tone.
For more advanced DIYers, you can add optional decorative moldings by purchasing an MDF molding with the profile of your choice from the hardware store. Pre-cut each piece with its proper 45-degree angles and pre-paint all pieces in a contrasting color to the main cabinet. Apply the moldings using construction adhesive and pin nails around the top and bottom of the piece to cover the seams, as well as place a molding box on each set of doors. Once dry, fill all nail holes and joints with caulk and touch up paint as needed. Add decorative hardware for an elegant finishing touch. If you plan to add the moldings but paint them the same color as the cabinet for a more subtle textural look, attach them before priming and paint the whole thing all at once for simplicity. Fill the internal shelves with $1.49 IKEA MURVEL shoe stacking organizers to make good use of vertical space. The EKET can fit five organizers per shelf, for a total of twenty pairs of your favorite shoes between the two units.
This gorgeous IKEA hack statement piece not only dresses up your entryway but wrangles the clutter of two dozen pairs of shoes at the same time – talk about an attractive win-win!