8 Must-Have IKEA Shoe Storage Solutions That Cost Less Than $20
What is it about shoes that makes them so challenging to store? Between the sheer number and the fact that every person seems to kick them off in a hurry on their way to do something else, the accumulation of shoe piles can seem never-ending. Investing in clever, easy-to-maintain storage solutions is essential for preventing the footwear chaos from taking over your home.
However, the good news is that smart, adaptable shoe storage solutions don't have to be expensive to be efficient. This is where IKEA comes into play, as the retailer is packed with a variety of budget-friendly shoe storage options for spaces and footwear collections of all sizes.
The most affordable of the bunch are eight (yes, EIGHT) IKEA storage items that keep shoe clutter organized for under $20! For less than the cost of takeout, you can transform your closet, entryway, or mudroom into the organized shoe haven of your dreams with these incredibly handy shoe storage options at your favorite Swedish retailer. Let's kick it off!
The IKEA MURVEL shoe organizer is an affordable way to take advantage of vertical storage space
Kicking off the list with the most wallet-friendly of the bunch at only $1.49 a piece, the angled gray plastic IKEA MURVEL shoe organizer stacks a single pair of kicks vertically, meaning you can fit double the shoes in the same amount of space. Line them up on a closet shelf or under a bench to wrangle shoe chaos. Plus, at only 5 ½ inches high, you can sneak in tons of organization and storage on even the shortest shelves.
The adjustable IKEA SKOSTALL shoe organizer adapts to the height of each pair of shoes for optimized storage
Similar in premise to the MURVEL, the IKEA SKOSTALL shoe organizer takes the slanted vertical storage a step further with durable black wire plates for each shoe. It features an adjustable design with three height options so you can easily tailor it to the height of each pair of shoes, from low sandals and flats to high-tops and ankle boots, to truly maximize your storage. Plus, at only $3.49 each, you can snag five within your $20 budget!
Catch the drips and corral muddy shoes with the IKEA BAGGMUCK shoe tray
Effective as an inexpensive way to gather stray dirty shoes in the entry, tuck into a cabinet or under a bench, and layer under the other shoe organizers on this list, the gray plastic IKEA BAGGMUCK shoe tray is perfect for protecting your floors by catching all of the dirt, mud, and water dragged indoors on your family's shoes. It is available in a smaller size to fit two pairs of adult shoes for $1.99 or in a larger option that fits three pairs for $4.99.
The foldable, stackable IKEA GREJIG shoe rack provides adaptability
If you have more than a couple pairs of shoes to store, the $4.99 stackable dark gray wire IKEA GREJIG shoe rack is an affordable vertical storage solution. One unit allows a row of up to three shoes underneath and another row sitting on top of the shelf. For additional capacity, stack up to three units and add an extra three pairs for every shelf added. Compatible with the larger BAGGMUCK boot tray and foldable when not in use, the GREJIG is an awesome adaptable, budget-friendly shoe rack.
The durable metal ÄLGANÄS shoe rack is an all-in-one narrow space storage solution
Sneaking into the $20 budget by a penny, the most robust shoe storage rack, the IKEA ÄLGANÄS, has the highest capacity at up to 12 pairs of shoes. The frame and three slanted wire grid shelves are made of an easy-to-clean powder-coated black metal finish durable enough to stand up to the wettest, muddiest shoes. This all-in-one shoe storage solution is only 9 ½ inches deep, meaning it's right at home in the narrowest of entryways or other small spaces.
Take advantage of vertical hanging space with the fabric IKEA SKUBB multi-compartment organizer
Venturing away from products specifically advertised for shoe storage, the recycled polyester fabric IKEA SKUBB hanging closet organizer is a customer favorite for storing a pair of shoes in each of its nine vertical compartments (though there's room to double up on flat shoes like flip-flops). Designed to hang from a closet rod with a hook and loop fastener and under 9 inches wide, this versatile organizer takes advantage of a sliver of vertical hanging space in hall closets, mudroom cabinets, or bedroom wardrobes.
Protect your precious kicks in the fabric IKEA SKUBB shoe box
While we are on the SKUBB train (two words you never thought you'd say together), the line also includes incredible recycled polyester fabric IKEA SKUBB shoe boxes. These shoe storage boxes house one pair per box and feature a mesh front panel that allows air circulation and easy visibility to see which pair of shoes is inside. Sold in a pack of four for only $9.99, these foldable fabric boxes pamper your prized sneaker collection to give your closet a high-end, custom look.
The IKEA PÄRKLA shoe storage bag is perfect for travel and long-term storage
The last item is a zippered polypropylene IKEA PÄRKLA shoe storage bag, perfect for storing out-of-season shoes or transporting them during travel. This easy-to-wipe bag does double duty: it helps keep shoes protected from dust when being stored while also preventing dirty shoes from touching the rest of the items in your suitcase. And since they are under a buck each, fold one up and store it in the trunk of your car or bag for your family's next muddy-shoe emergency.