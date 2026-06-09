12 Smart IKEA Finds For Organizing Outdoor Clutter
Creating a beautiful outdoor space means finding a home for any clutter. Gardening tools, cleaning supplies, hoses, and furniture covers all help you maintain an inviting yard, but they're an eyesore if they're left out. If you're in search of a way to organize odds and ends around a patio, backyard, or deck, IKEA might have an answer. The retailer is well known for its huge array of home organization and storage products, and their lines extend to the great outdoors too.
Though the brand is more famous for its array of indoor furniture, IKEA sells some surprisingly clever and affordable pieces for outdoor organizing. The list ahead includes everything from a storage box that doubles as bench seating to modular outdoor kitchen units that add ample organization. The brand proves, once again, that a little creativity can go a long way when it comes to improving home storage. The IKEA picks ahead can help you reign in clutter and reclaim your outdoor space, so you can actually enjoy it again.
NÄMMARÖ Storage box
The NÄMMARÖ Storage box is stylish, spacious, and dual-purpose — it's essentially a storage bench. It's made of solid acacia wood, a durable hardwood that makes this box sturdy enough to sit on. The natural finish also offers a lovely warm look, in the words of IKEA, to "create a comfy living room feel outdoors." It does just that, and the lid is fully removable so you can stuff the inside with outdoor cushions, blankets, sports accessories, and other clutter. Customers rave that it is convenient and easy to build, but complain that the lid is not hinged.
HYLLIS Shelf unit
The HYLLIS Shelf unit is one of those ultra-affordable but stylish IKEA finds that has taken off online. Made entirely of galvanized steel, it's industrial, utilitarian, but still fashionable. Lately, it's been trending on social media for its aesthetic and budget-friendly price. There are hundreds of videos under the #hyliss hashtag on TikTok, and creators like @jayden.sheridan show a popular way to elevate the shelf by adding a wood top. Aside from its looks, it's also approved for wet areas, so it can handle exposed areas. The simple shelf is also an excellent, affordable IKEA item to organize a cluttered garage
KOLBJÖRN Shelf unit
If the HYLLIS Shelf leans too industrial for your liking, the KOLBJÖRN Shelf unit is more typical of IKEA's signature style. It's simple and minimalist, available in a neutral creamy beige color. It's also made of galvanized steel, but with a powder-coated finish. Curved corners and edges give it a more design-forward look. It has 4.7 stars from almost 150 reviews. Two units can be stacked, or you can stack the shelves above a KOLBJÖRN Cabinet if you want more vertical storage.
LÄCKÖ Shelf unit
The LÄCKÖ line is inspired by traditional wrought-iron furniture, and you can see that in the shape of the LÄCKÖ Shelf unit. It's a great outdoor storage piece if you are looking for some vintage inspiration, but with the modern materials and style of IKEA. The shelf is available as a two- and four-tiered option. Made of powder-coated steel, either provides a lovely spot for potted plants and small gardening supplies. The shelves are perforated so they won't collect water, whether it's from the rain or watering plants. With almost 700 reviews, it has 4.8 stars from pleased customers.
LÅGASKÄR Coffee table
Investing in dual-purpose outdoor furniture is one of the smartest small patio ideas if you're tight on space. Storage benches aren't the only option. The LÅGASKÄR Coffee table is IKEA's outdoor version of a storage coffee table. "I love the storage space of this table," says one pleased reviewer. Design features like its two-toned color and angular sides make it more stylish, and the plastic material is very low-maintenance. Measuring almost 30 inches in diameter, it's quite spacious and has the added benefit of completely hiding your clutter.
SUNDSÖ Cabinet
The SUNDSÖ Cabinet is a small freestanding cabinet that offers the convenience of shelving, but with a door so you can hide the clutter. The shelves inside are adjustable and the door can be left- or right-mounted. This is a durable pick: IKEA has tested it for use in public areas, like restaurants, and it held up nicely. That's probably due to its powder-coated steel construction, which makes it sturdy and simple to wipe clean.
OLIVBLAD Plant stand
The OLIVBLAD Plant stand is designed to hold plants, but there's nothing stopping you from using it as a stylish storage shelf. It's made of steel, fashioned into two oval trays on a sleek frame. "Perfect size and style," said one reviewer. A lip around each tray makes sure plant pots and storage bins don't easily slide off. If you need more surface area for backyard hosting, you can use the top shelf as an outdoor side table, and reserve the bottom shelf for storage.
DJURTRÄNARE Basket
Reach for the DJURTRÄNARE Basket to store small bits and pieces of clutter. This basket is made of steel and plastic, fashioned into a woven design. The materials make it suitable for indoor and outdoor use since it can handle wet conditions. If you need to add organization to outdoor storage, this basket can help. It's ideal for collecting accessories you might put into a junk drawer; keep odds and ends in this basket so they don't go missing.
TOSTERÖ Storage box
If you need an affordable, seasonal deck box, IKEA's answer is the TOSTERÖ Storage box. With a flexible and lightweight plastic frame and polyester cover, it provides waterproof storage for items like outdoor cushions, pads, and throws. This isn't the most hard-wearing choice. Instead, it's designed to be easily portable. IKEA recommends storing it indoors during the off-season; you can move it into the garage, cushions and all, and, as one customer recommends: "[It's] perfect for pool toys."
NÄMMARÖ Open kitchen unit
The NÄMMARÖ Open kitchen unit simplifies making your own modular outdoor kitchen, but of course, you can repurpose it for other uses. Even IKEA recommends it as a potting bench. It has a lower shelf that's perfect for tucking away items, while an upper slat section accommodates hooks for hanging storage. The unit is made of solid acacia wood and has a stainless steel work surface, so you can use it for cooking, potting plants, or other outdoor maintenance tasks.
GRILLSKÄR Kitchen island with back panel
The GRILLSKÄR Kitchen island with back panel is another outdoor kitchen unit that you can use for storage. It boasts even more organization features than the NÄMMARÖ kitchen unit. This one is made of stainless and galvanized steel. It has two storage shelves (one height-adjustable) and a hanging rail to improve organization. The back panel is like a metal pegboard and comes with a few containers and accessories that you can move around to your liking. IKEA also recommends using this unit as a potting bench.
BOLMSÖ Dog bed
A dog bed for storage? It sounds silly, but we think the BOLMSÖ Dog bed is perfect for some shoppers. It looks like a mini storage shed with two open sides. If you have heavy-duty storage totes or outdoor bins, this can give you a nicer place to tuck them away. It's also a great home for pool toys, offering a spot to contain items and manage visual clutter. This covered dog bed is made of plastic rattan around a steel frame, so it will hold up to moisture. The cover is designed for sun protection though, so it won't completely cover contents from the rain.