The 16 Best Affordable IKEA Items To Organize Your Cluttered Garage

Your garage might be the toughest space in your home to keep organized, thanks to the sheer variety of random items that you keep in it. Things like gardening supplies, spare auto parts, and sports equipment are present alongside your shoes, bikes, and power tools. The space doesn't really serve a single function; in addition to a parking zone, it can turn into a workshop, a hobby area, or even a home gym. As a result, getting a handle on the chaos and clutter can be quite the hassle. Luckily, there are a number of reliable organizational products from IKEA that will make the whole process feel significantly more approachable. The BROR shelving line, for example, is great for establishing a system that capitalizes on vertical space. Brand staples like SAMLA storage boxes and SKÅDIS pegboards, meanwhile, are solid choices for stowing away all sorts of small items.

Many of IKEA's products come in a variety of shapes and sizes, which ultimately makes it easier to set up a storage system for your garage that specifically matches the room's dimensions, as well as the quantity and size of your belongings. The relatively low cost of some of IKEA's offerings is also worth noting; there's no need to break the bank to tidy things up or give the entire space a makeover. Before you purchase anything, though, make sure to get rid of items that you don't need anymore. Also, move items you should never store in your garage to other more appropriate areas of your home, as necessary.