The 16 Best Affordable IKEA Items To Organize Your Cluttered Garage
Your garage might be the toughest space in your home to keep organized, thanks to the sheer variety of random items that you keep in it. Things like gardening supplies, spare auto parts, and sports equipment are present alongside your shoes, bikes, and power tools. The space doesn't really serve a single function; in addition to a parking zone, it can turn into a workshop, a hobby area, or even a home gym. As a result, getting a handle on the chaos and clutter can be quite the hassle. Luckily, there are a number of reliable organizational products from IKEA that will make the whole process feel significantly more approachable. The BROR shelving line, for example, is great for establishing a system that capitalizes on vertical space. Brand staples like SAMLA storage boxes and SKÅDIS pegboards, meanwhile, are solid choices for stowing away all sorts of small items.
Many of IKEA's products come in a variety of shapes and sizes, which ultimately makes it easier to set up a storage system for your garage that specifically matches the room's dimensions, as well as the quantity and size of your belongings. The relatively low cost of some of IKEA's offerings is also worth noting; there's no need to break the bank to tidy things up or give the entire space a makeover. Before you purchase anything, though, make sure to get rid of items that you don't need anymore. Also, move items you should never store in your garage to other more appropriate areas of your home, as necessary.
SAMLA storage boxes
Clear plastic storage tubs like the SAMLA are a garage organization staple. They have a simple, snap-on lid that keeps the dust off your items, and you can clean them out in just a few minutes with a bit of soap and water. Their transparent design allows you to see exactly what's in them without having to open them. You can set them on a shelf or stack them in a corner, and leave them on the floor without fear of damaging them. They're also surprisingly handy for storing Christmas decorations. Even in a larger size, SAMLA boxes are just under 10 bucks each, lid included. Not bad considering their sturdiness.
BAGGMUCK shoe tray
Tired of dealing with dirty shoes that track mud and dirt into the house on a rainy or snowy day? A five-dollar BAGGMUCK boot tray can help you solve this problem in under 60 seconds by simply giving those shoes a new dedicated home out in your garage. You can set this product on the ground beside or underneath a shoe rack, or on a shelf near the door. This sort of tray is also handy for tidying up the footwear that constantly gets tossed in the main walkway between your door and your car.
BEKVÄM step ladder
To make the most of your garage's vertical space, you'll need to stack items up on your highest shelves. But what if you can't reach those items? That's where the $59 BEKVÄM step ladder comes in. Reviewers note that the "ladder is as functional as it is adorable" and that it's both "versatile and strong." You can fold it up when you put it away, so it shouldn't take up too much space beside your garage shelves or workbench. You could, alternatively, store this product inside since it could also be handy for a kitchen pantry or closet.
BROR shelving unit
Freestanding metal shelves are a must for any garage. If you need to purchase some new ones for your space, IKEA's BROR units are definitely worth a look. They're specifically designed for heavy loads, which makes them handy for things like tool boxes, lawn care products, and garden hoses. You can also customize the BROR by adding additional shelves and sections, or simply by purchasing a second or third unit. The BROR notably has significantly better reviews than IKEA's IVAR shelves, which are almost identical in shape, size, cost, and function, but are made out of wood.
SKUBB shoe box
Your garage is undeniably a convenient place to keep your shoes, but the dirt within the space can definitely mess up your favorite pair of sneakers, even if you've got them off the ground and up on a shoe rack. SKUBB shoe boxes, however, can make this pretty much a non-issue. Several customer reviews on IKEA's website specifically mention that the boxes keep their contents dust-free. Their mesh fronts also allow your footwear to breathe and make it easy to see what's inside them. SKUBB boxes could pair nicely with a DIY that lets you organize every shoe in your entryway.
SKÅDIS pegboard
Pegboards like the SKÅDIS are a great option for keeping small, miscellaneous workbench items organized in your garage. IKEA's offering, specifically, can be customized with all sorts of accessory products, such as extra hooks, containers, or shelves. The containers could be used for storing spare screws or wall anchors, which frequently create clutter in drawers. The hooks, meanwhile, are great for lightweight hand tools like screwdrivers or wrenches. The SKÅDIS comes in multiple sizes, and you can hang yours up either vertically or horizontally. You can also easily link sets of the pegboards together with inexpensive connector pieces — though IKEA sells these separately.
SORTERA sorting bin
Looking for a better way to store and sort the recycling in your garage before it makes its way out to the curb? If the answer is yes, then IKEA's $20 SORTERA bins might be a good fit for your home. Their liftable lids make it easy to drop items in the bins when they're stacked above or below one another. The product also comes in two different sizes and boasts an impressive 4.7-star customer review score on IKEA's website. A reviewer on YouTube, however, adds an important caveat in noting that you can't really use plastic liners or bin bags inside the containers — they won't really fit.
SOCKERBIT boxes with lids
SOCKERBIT boxes are good for more than just tidying up miscellaneous objects in your garage. They're handy for reducing the amount of visual clutter in the space. That's because they aren't transparent, which means they won't show how disorganized or crammed full of stuff they are on the inside. Instead, their exterior has a solid, neutral color that fits in nicely with most modern and contemporary aesthetics. They're $20 each, which is more expensive than SAMLA boxes, but reviewers note that "they're great quality" and that "you get what you pay for," which means they might be worth the investment anyway.
NISSAFORS utility cart
A utility cart is a solid addition to any garage. It's great for filling tight corners and gaps, and it gives the room's storage some mobility. IKEA has a range of utility carts in its catalog, but if you're after one that's both budget-friendly and well-reviewed, check out the NISSAFORS first. It has a simple, three-tiered design, it's lightweight, and it costs just 30 bucks. You could use it for keeping small tools or gardening supplies easily accessible. If you're looking for something more heavy-duty than the NISSAFORS, the BROR utility cart, which starts at $200, might work better for you.
PÄRKLA storage case
The PÄRKLA storage case is the perfect product for showcasing how inexpensive it can be to get started on tidying up your garage. The fabric organizer costs just $2 and is suitable for all sorts of small to medium-sized items that are cluttering up your shelves. It may not look quite as neat as the likes of IKEA's SOCKERBIT or SAMLA boxes, but it's a fraction of the cost, and you can fold it up whenever you're not using it. The PÄRKLA could also be just what you need for organizing a small closet with lots of clothes.
OMAR shelf unit
IKEA's OMAR-series metal shelves might not be anything special from a visual perspective, but from a functional perspective, they're definitely noteworthy. For starters, they have adjustable legs, which makes them perfect for garages with uneven flooring. You can also switch up the spacing between the shelves, which means you'll never have to worry about leaving gaps of empty space around the tops of the two lower levels. The OMAR shelving unit that has a width of 36 1/4 inches and a depth of 13 3/4 inches rings up for $65. An identical unit but with slightly deeper shelves is also available from IKEA for just ten bucks more.
GREJIG shoe rack
When you start shopping for a new shoe rack for your garage, you'll probably be expecting to spend in the double or even triple digits to get what you're after. However, IKEA's GREJIG shoe rack could potentially surprise you — it starts at just five bucks. Though the base product only has a single shelf, you can stack up to three of them together to create a larger unit with plenty of space for sneakers and slippers. One reviewer, YoManAlberto on YouTube, specifically notes that you can tell "that it's actually secure and it's clipped in" when you stack them together.
PINNIG wall rack
Adding a few hooks to your garage wall near the entryway to your home might not be a bad idea if you're aiming to keep a spare coat or a set of reusable shopping bags close at hand. But if you're looking for a place to keep things like bike helmets, frequently used garden tools, or snow shovels, then these wall fixtures are practically essential. IKEA's PINNIG rack, which comes in at $30, might provide just what you need. Do note, though, that you may want something slightly stronger for heavier garage items, and that the screws needed for wall mounting aren't included.
BROR workbench with drawers
The IKEA BROR workbench is a compact, four-drawer unit with a pine plywood worktop and a 4.7-star customer review score on the retailer's website. It's an especially solid option for homeowners with a relatively small garage since it measures just 33 1/2 inches across. Its 300 dollar price tag might seem a bit steep at first glance, but when you compare it with similar products from popular brands like Husky and Craftsman, it's definitely on the less expensive side of things, and of course, still quite handy for keeping your tool collection in order.
DAMMÄNG bin with lid
When it comes to shopping for bins for your garage, it's worth spending extra to get something that's sturdy and reliable. However, that doesn't mean you have to shell out the big bucks, either. You just need a product that's somewhere in between — such as the IKEA DAMMÄNG. This bin comes in three sizes, ranging from $15 to $40 in price. The larger two models are the better ones since they have folding lids that have both a small and a large opening. This design makes it easy to open the bins and drop something in them, even if there's something stacked on top of them.
BAGGEBO shelf unit
The BAGGEBO shelf is significantly smaller than the likes of IKEA's OMAR and BROR shelves, but that could potentially be to its benefit, depending on the garage. It has a simple, elegant look, and it might, for example, be perfect as a plant stand for smaller pots or seedlings. If you're going to use the shelf in this way, though, or for anything else that's potentially heavy, note that the weight capacity per shelf is 26 lbs. The BAGGEBO shelf unit costs just $25, and reviewers on IKEA's website say that it offers "great value" and that it's "sturdy" considering the price.