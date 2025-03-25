How To Organize A Small Closet With Lots Of Clothes & Keep It Tidy For Good
Influencers like Marie Kondo (as well as a general trend of decluttering) have left many people determined to simplify and organize their lifestyles and homes. The caveat unfortunately, is that small spaces — especially rented ones — really force you to take what you can get when it comes to storage space. One of the most difficult areas to keep organized is the closet. Not only do most people own and buy excessive clothes, but they may also cycle through seasonal pieces, items that no longer fit, ones they no longer wear, and even those that aren't quite dirty enough to make it to the laundry hamper, but too dirty to put back on the hanger.
Keeping a closet organized comes with a whole bunch of obstacles, and if you are working with a small wardrobe space, you are up for an even bigger challenge. Thankfully, however, this trend has come with tons of inspiration from all over. From blogs to videos to TikToks to Pinterest pins, bedroom closet organization ideas are endless. Since sifting through so many expert small space organizing tips can be a challenge of its own, here are options for making the most of the best packed closet organization advice that will help you get — and keep — your closet looking better than ever. From special hangers to closet dividers to stand-alone closets to under-bed storage, there are so many ways to get a little extra space.
Open shelving is trendy and useful
This may seem counterintuitive, but for some, having no other choice than to be face-to-face with their visual clutter can be enough to keep them on track to putting their closet in order. If you have an open closet or open shelving, you won't be able to squirrel away your clothes like you can with a drawer or door. This means that if you want to keep it clean, you will have to be more intentional with your clothing purchases — which can also end up saving you some money.
Organize your closet by color
Hanging your clothes in sections determined by color can help you to better visualize the pieces you have to work with. Plus you will know exactly where to look when you want a "red sweater" or a "black T-shirt," and be able to put them back without a second thought. You can either separate clothing items by type and then by color, or you can consider all clothes of one color a single category — choosing whichever option that makes the most sense to you will be the most functional.
Hanging organizers can open up visual space
If your closet does not have any shelving options and you are limited as to what you can add, a hanging shelf could be a great choice for you. These come in all different sizes and shapes, and they can hold significantly more clothing than hangers taking up the same space would. Plus, these are pretty affordable, so even if you do have to replace them from time to time you'll still only be out about $20 to $30.
Extend your hanging space
Keeping your clothing on hangers is one of the best ways to keep them wrinkle-free while making good use of your space. Unfortunately, a lot of closets have only a single bar to hang from. But if you can't install another one, there's still a way to get more hanging room. This Simple Houseware adjustable closet hanging rod hangs down from the installed rod above, and allows you room to hang from the original rod as well as providing an additional one below.
Over-the-door shoe rack
It's not just clothing for which you may have a hard time finding the right amount of storage — but shoes. Since you can't hang them, and most people don't want to stack and unstack shoe boxes in their closet, it's easy to just throw them in a heap. But getting an organizer that sits over the door helps to keep the shoes organized in your closet and off the floor. Though many options have individual pockets, this Whitmor over-the-door shoe organizer is more versatile for different sizes and styles.
Matching hangers aren't just aesthetic options
Cohesive hangers may seem arbitrary, but sticking to one style can actually help to not only significantly reduce visual clutter, but also allow your clothes to align more evenly. Thin velvet hangers are a great option as they don't take up a ton of room, have rotating hooks, and the grippy texture helps to keep slippery materials and wide necks hanging securely and without leaving an impression.
Add an external closet
If you simply do not have enough room in your given closet, it might be time to add an external one as well. This could be anything from a brand new IKEA piece to a vintage armoire. The important part is that it blends with the style of your room and has enough functional storage to make it worth the space that it's taking up. If you don't want to see your clothes and accessories on display as you go to bed, be sure to pick an option with doors.
Vacuum seal storage bags for bulky clothes
If you're someone with a significant changeover of seasonal items — say, sweaters for fall and winter and sundresses for spring and summer — you may want to store them away on their offseasons. Instead of getting a bulky plastic bin, however, consider a vacuum-sealed storage bag, either as part of a system or to be used with the vacuum you already own. These allow you to store more in a much smaller space, and while it will leave some wrinkles in your clothes, they'll come out good as new after the first wash.
Stackable closet organizer boxes
Just because you don't have built-in drawers doesn't mean you're completely out of luck. An alternative to bins, which you have to remove to access those below, are stackable organizer boxes that turn into drawers. These come in many shapes, sizes, and materials, but one of the best options is an open-front model like these SNSLXH stackable closet organizer boxes, or perhaps acrylic ones that allow you to access or at least see what's inside without pulling it out.
Display your favorite pieces on a visible rack
If you consider your wardrobe to be a collection and representation of your personality and style, you probably have some pieces that are your favorite. Choosing an aesthetic rack to display — like a vintage option! — can help you to get the most out of your favorite clothes even when you aren't wearing them. Plus, it's a great way to keep your go-to outfits and accessories (or perhaps some forgotten pieces you'd like to revive) within reach.
Remove your doors
A small closet can feel even smaller thanks to its doors. Not only can they make your closet darker and harder to see, but they can also make accessing the contents more difficult — or even limit what you want to put inside if bulkier clothing items prevent it from closing all the way. By removing or modifying the doors, you have better visibility, easier access, and more versatility to add additional storage and organization options. you don't want it to be left open, you can install a curtain that blocks it from sight.
Add shelf dividers
If you have open shelving, it can be difficult to keep your clothes separated even when folded neatly. To help prevent your piles from toppling or smushing into each other, you can add dividers that slide onto the shelf and separate your sections. These can be adjusted to any width you like, so they are super versatile and allow you to easily reorganize should you move or want to try something different.
Take advantage of under-bed storage
Whether you have a bed with built-in drawers underneath — or even just a nice open space – taking advantage of this large, hidden area can be a game changer. If you don't want to have to crawl underneath to access your more frequently used items, store your out-of-season clothes, those shoes meant only for special occasions, or other items you only use now and then. This keeps them out of your closet and out of the way until you want to wear them again.
Hangers that hold more than one item
A single hanger that can hold more than one piece of clothing is an excellent way to make the best use of your space. Whether it's a hanger with multiple layered clamps, a ringed scarf holder, or even a tie rack, this helps you to keep those smaller items organized, accessible, and wrinkle-free. There are many options available at most big box stores or online, and they're all budget-friendly, too. These Myfolrena tiered hangers would be ideal for hanging up multiple pairs of pants.
Reduce the number of clothes you own
If your closet has reached an unmanageable level of stuffed, it may be time to downsize. Now you don't have to commit to a capsule wardrobe, but most people could go through their closet and find at least a couple of pieces that they no longer like, no longer wear, or that no longer fit. Either way, you don't want to put back anything that you really don't want or use. Bonus: this will help refresh your mind as to what's in your closet, and what you might want to add or replace.