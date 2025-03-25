How To Organize A Small Closet With Lots Of Clothes & Keep It Tidy For Good

Influencers like Marie Kondo (as well as a general trend of decluttering) have left many people determined to simplify and organize their lifestyles and homes. The caveat unfortunately, is that small spaces — especially rented ones — really force you to take what you can get when it comes to storage space. One of the most difficult areas to keep organized is the closet. Not only do most people own and buy excessive clothes, but they may also cycle through seasonal pieces, items that no longer fit, ones they no longer wear, and even those that aren't quite dirty enough to make it to the laundry hamper, but too dirty to put back on the hanger.

Keeping a closet organized comes with a whole bunch of obstacles, and if you are working with a small wardrobe space, you are up for an even bigger challenge. Thankfully, however, this trend has come with tons of inspiration from all over. From blogs to videos to TikToks to Pinterest pins, bedroom closet organization ideas are endless. Since sifting through so many expert small space organizing tips can be a challenge of its own, here are options for making the most of the best packed closet organization advice that will help you get — and keep — your closet looking better than ever. From special hangers to closet dividers to stand-alone closets to under-bed storage, there are so many ways to get a little extra space.