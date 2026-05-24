Stop Stuffing Your Garage: A Smarter Way To Store Garden Tools Without Clutter

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If your garage is a disaster, you're not alone. According to one Craftsman survey, over half of all Americans say their garage is the most cluttered spot in the house. Getting rid of old paint cans and leftover wood scraps can help to make your garage and workshop a tidier space. However, it can be harder to figure out exactly what to do with the must-have garden tools you use every weekend. While you could invest in a wall-mounted organizer, TikToker @practical_diy figured out a smarter way to store garden tools with no clutter. To make it, they repurposed a rusty old filing cabinet by removing both of the drawers, painting the exterior, attaching cedar strips to one side, and adding small hooks for hanging hand tools.

If you don't already have one collecting dust in a corner of your house, it's easy to find a metal filing cabinet at a thrift shop or liquidation store, an often overlooked place to find prized items for a bargain. Don't worry if the drawers no longer pull out smoothly, since you'll discard them for this garage DIY. Painting it is an optional step, but if you want to spruce up the exterior of your filing cabinet, plan on using a heavy-duty acrylic product that can stand up to fluctuating temperatures. You'll also need enough thin cedar strips to cover at least one side of your cabinet, along with mountable metal hooks, like the Better Homes & Gardens 18 in. Wall Mounted Metal Hook Rack from Walmart, to complete this smart DIY.