Not Estate Sales Or Thrift Stores: The Overlooked Place To Find Prized Items For A Bargain
Thrift stores and estate sales are mainstays for shoppers who are budget-conscious, sustainability-minded, or eager to infuse their homes with character. You can scoop up handcrafted furniture, hard-to-find artwork, and other valuable items at estate sales and thrift stores alike, especially if you have a good eye and some knowledge about antiques. Even if you love vintage bargains, however, secondhand stores aren't always the best choice. To put it simply, there are just some home items you shouldn't thrift, like towels or bedding. To find terrific deals on new linens, dishes, furniture, and other housewares, add liquidation stores to your retail routine.
These outlets buy marked-down merchandise from other retailers and pass a portion of the savings along to their customers. A liquidation store may offer items other stores auctioned off to make room for incoming stock, goods customers returned to popular retailers such as Amazon and Walmart, recently discontinued styles from well-known brands, and overstock merchandise.
Liquidation stores range from national chains such as Ollie's and Big Lots to mom-and-pop bin shops with amusing names such as Da Bin Store and Bins Ahoy. Several liquidation store chains are regional players. Whether they're large, small, or somewhere in between, many of these retailers have an ever-changing product lineup. This means that when you return to a liquidation store you've visited previously, you may not find exactly what caught your eye last time, but you're likely to find different deals that are just as appealing.
Tips for shopping at liquidation stores
Visiting a liquidation store is more of a treasure hunt than a "check off everything on your list" type of shopping trip. In other words, you may want to jot down the general purpose of the items you're hoping to find (say, "den seating" or "home-office lighting") rather than listing specific products from one brand or retailer. If you want your decor to create a certain mood rather than serve a specific function, make a list of brands, materials, or colorways that can help you achieve the vibe you're seeking. For instance, you might want to keep a loose vibe like "buy cottagecore bedding" or "find wicker and linen accents."
When deciding where to shop, gather information about the types of products different liquidation stores stock. Though many of these outlets carry everything from board games to canned foods, some are known for specific product categories, such as clothing or furniture. Also, research how different liquidation stores' sales and pricing work. Some lower their prices every day of the week, while others have a more traditional approach to markdowns. Knowing which days new merchandise hits the shelves is valuable, too.
Mentally prepare yourself to rummage through bins when you make your way to a liquidation store, and don't be afraid to check the price of an appealing item at competing retailers. Finally, be sure to inspect any goods you might bring home and familiarize yourself with the store's return policy. Another shopper may have returned that ceiling fan you're eyeing because it's damaged or missing a part, but this information might have been lost on its journey to the land of liquidation.