Not Estate Sales Or Thrift Stores: The Overlooked Place To Find Prized Items For A Bargain

Thrift stores and estate sales are mainstays for shoppers who are budget-conscious, sustainability-minded, or eager to infuse their homes with character. You can scoop up handcrafted furniture, hard-to-find artwork, and other valuable items at estate sales and thrift stores alike, especially if you have a good eye and some knowledge about antiques. Even if you love vintage bargains, however, secondhand stores aren't always the best choice. To put it simply, there are just some home items you shouldn't thrift, like towels or bedding. To find terrific deals on new linens, dishes, furniture, and other housewares, add liquidation stores to your retail routine.

These outlets buy marked-down merchandise from other retailers and pass a portion of the savings along to their customers. A liquidation store may offer items other stores auctioned off to make room for incoming stock, goods customers returned to popular retailers such as Amazon and Walmart, recently discontinued styles from well-known brands, and overstock merchandise.

Liquidation stores range from national chains such as Ollie's and Big Lots to mom-and-pop bin shops with amusing names such as Da Bin Store and Bins Ahoy. Several liquidation store chains are regional players. Whether they're large, small, or somewhere in between, many of these retailers have an ever-changing product lineup. This means that when you return to a liquidation store you've visited previously, you may not find exactly what caught your eye last time, but you're likely to find different deals that are just as appealing.