Build The Perfect Storage Shed For Your Yard With These Simple Materials

Wooden storage sheds are very popular these days. Given that I'm a professional woodworker, it probably wouldn't surprise you to know that I've just drawn up a design for a new one next to my driveway, though my wife has not yet approved of the project. Even for the average non-woodworking population, though, I'd argue that a homemade shed — whether simple or fancy — is definitely within the ability of an ambitious and skilled DIYer.

There are many plans available on the Internet, some free, others costing a few dollars. Most sheds that I see have windows built into them to provide ambient light, as well as wide (or double) doors for easy access; nothing too complex, and certainly easier than building your own treehouse. And as long as you're following such a plan, you really only need some basic tools, a helper (for safety) and a bit of perseverance to pull this off.

What tools? Well, a handheld circular saw and a drill driver are key. You need an accurate tape measure and a full-size hammer for sure. Sawhorses, while not required, are nearly that important, and I think access to a handheld jig saw is great for making adjustment cuts as you go along. Get your hands on a good-sized level, too, so you can make sure your walls are plumb, and don't forget a framing square. Clear an area to work in, try not to be jumping over lawn ornaments or kid's toys, and get proper safety gear, googles, ear protection and a dust mask for when you need it. Once all that is assembled, let's plan this out.