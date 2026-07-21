Not Baskets Or Bins: The Space-Saving Hack For Bathroom Storage

An old Pringles can is trash, right? You can't recycle them (even though the chip containers are made from some recycled materials). However, those cardboard tubes with metal bottoms and plastic lids aren't relegated to a life at the landfill — the sturdiness behind that design (the one that keeps those curved chips safe) makes Pringles cans ideal for repurposing into storage and decor — like turning an empty chip container into the cutest DIY planter. The creator behind the Tuta Cute Art YouTube account designed another cute option: a rotating storage box made from several sections of a Pringles can. Put it on your bathroom countertop or in a cabinet to keep tiny items organized.

It works by adding straws to one side of the can sections to create a tube for a wooden dowel. Then, you can slide each section to the side when you want to access what's inside. Since you're using cardboard chip tubes that you can cut to size, this storage container is easy to customize by changing the height of the sections and the number of sections you include. It's also a very low-cost way to make a mini storage container.

In addition to the straws, Pringles cans, and a wooden dowel, you'll need paint or another material to cover the cans — contact paper or peel-and-stick wallpaper are good options if you want to avoid the drying time of paint. You can add other types of embellishments, like ribbon trim or gemstones. You'll also need extra cardboard to create bottoms for each section and glue to hold the different parts in place. A sharp utility knife will cut through the cardboard tube easily.