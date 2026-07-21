Not Baskets Or Bins: The Space-Saving Hack For Bathroom Storage
An old Pringles can is trash, right? You can't recycle them (even though the chip containers are made from some recycled materials). However, those cardboard tubes with metal bottoms and plastic lids aren't relegated to a life at the landfill — the sturdiness behind that design (the one that keeps those curved chips safe) makes Pringles cans ideal for repurposing into storage and decor — like turning an empty chip container into the cutest DIY planter. The creator behind the Tuta Cute Art YouTube account designed another cute option: a rotating storage box made from several sections of a Pringles can. Put it on your bathroom countertop or in a cabinet to keep tiny items organized.
It works by adding straws to one side of the can sections to create a tube for a wooden dowel. Then, you can slide each section to the side when you want to access what's inside. Since you're using cardboard chip tubes that you can cut to size, this storage container is easy to customize by changing the height of the sections and the number of sections you include. It's also a very low-cost way to make a mini storage container.
In addition to the straws, Pringles cans, and a wooden dowel, you'll need paint or another material to cover the cans — contact paper or peel-and-stick wallpaper are good options if you want to avoid the drying time of paint. You can add other types of embellishments, like ribbon trim or gemstones. You'll also need extra cardboard to create bottoms for each section and glue to hold the different parts in place. A sharp utility knife will cut through the cardboard tube easily.
Pringles cans make sturdy rotating storage
This project is similar to another counter clutter solution: transforming tuna cans into chic countertop storage, but instead of creating a case, it uses a rod made from the wooden dowel. Roughly 1- or 2-inch tall sections should work well for most items. The original design features four compartments, but you can adjust that number. Cut the sections of a clean Pringles can based on your desired size.
Then, cut cardboard circles for the bottoms of each compartment. Glue those into place before decorating the sections. If you want to make smaller sections inside each compartment, cut a piece of cardboard to slide in vertically. Cover the outsides with paint, fabric, contact paper, or peel-and-stick wallpaper to cover the Pringles design. You can also line the interior with soft fabric, which can protect jewelry if you're using the compartments for rings or earrings. Add other embellishments along the edges of the compartments to finish off the look.
To assemble the piece, cut pieces of a straw or roll a piece of paper to make a tube, and glue one vertically to the side of each compartment. Then, slide each one through a wood dowel. Add a small bead between each section to keep them from rubbing against one another. You can also make a cardboard lid for the top and paint it or cover it in fabric to glue at the top of the dowel. If you want another way to use old Pringles cans, turn them into stylish wall decor.