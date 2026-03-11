Goodbye, Counter Clutter: Transform Tuna Cans Into Chic Countertop Storage

Countertop clutter makes your bathroom and kitchen feel messy and stressful, but there's a unique solution for DIYing your own storage that costs basically nothing. As it turns out, tuna cans are a perfect container and you can turn empty cans into an adorable organizer that'll help make your space tidier. With a few old tuna cans and some cardboard, you can craft a decorative set of trays to catch all your small clutter. The cardboard is used to create a cylindrical holder for your tuna can trays that sits open yet neatly on your counter, displaying your storage and adding a pop of decor. To make your tuna cans look like a stylish organizer rather than used trash, decorate the metal with cute fabric, paper, twine, or paint to complement the aesthetic in your home. If you don't have any cardboard or want to utilize more metal cans for a little more storage, simply decorate and stack your tuna cans for a unique yet functional countertop organizer.

The short, round shape of tuna cans makes them perfect for tiny items like jewelry, cotton balls, or hair accessories in the bathroom. In the kitchen, your tuna can storage could hold toothpicks or teabags. This countertop storage solution comes from a kitchen essential, but could be useful for counters in areas besides the kitchen and bathroom as well, such as your vanity or bedroom nightstand.