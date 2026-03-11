Goodbye, Counter Clutter: Transform Tuna Cans Into Chic Countertop Storage
Countertop clutter makes your bathroom and kitchen feel messy and stressful, but there's a unique solution for DIYing your own storage that costs basically nothing. As it turns out, tuna cans are a perfect container and you can turn empty cans into an adorable organizer that'll help make your space tidier. With a few old tuna cans and some cardboard, you can craft a decorative set of trays to catch all your small clutter. The cardboard is used to create a cylindrical holder for your tuna can trays that sits open yet neatly on your counter, displaying your storage and adding a pop of decor. To make your tuna cans look like a stylish organizer rather than used trash, decorate the metal with cute fabric, paper, twine, or paint to complement the aesthetic in your home. If you don't have any cardboard or want to utilize more metal cans for a little more storage, simply decorate and stack your tuna cans for a unique yet functional countertop organizer.
The short, round shape of tuna cans makes them perfect for tiny items like jewelry, cotton balls, or hair accessories in the bathroom. In the kitchen, your tuna can storage could hold toothpicks or teabags. This countertop storage solution comes from a kitchen essential, but could be useful for counters in areas besides the kitchen and bathroom as well, such as your vanity or bedroom nightstand.
DIYing a countertop organizer from tuna cans
Before starting, sand the edges of your metal cans to remove any sharp bits. To make a tiered jewelry box type organizer for your counter, cut out two cardboard squares and four semi circles that match the cans' diameter. The square pieces of cardboard should be wide enough to wrap around half of a can and taller than three tuna cans stacked together. Make creases down each square, bending in the same direction to create curved pieces. Glue a cute patterned fabric or paper onto every piece of cardboard, and use a rectangular strip of fabric to connect the two curved pieces. Glue two semicircles onto each end, creating your open cylinder. After covering your tuna cans in fabric or jute, hot glue them inside your organizer. Alternate the cans on both sides of the cardboard, creating tiered trays inside your organizer.
If you don't like the style of this countertop organizer, opt for a simpler version and say goodbye to countertop clutter with this easy DIY. Spray your tuna cans with a metallic paint for a sleek, modern look, or decorate similarly to the other method. Once you're satisfied with your cans' look, fill them with odds and ends and stack them on top of each other to create a storage tower. Adding a decoration like faux flowers to the top compartment hides that it's storage, and makes cute decor to clear your counter of clutter once and for all.