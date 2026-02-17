Turn An Empty Can Into An Adorable Craft Organizer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are trying to frequently upcycle and reuse various items in your home, there is a lot more you can do with your old cans than just throw them in the recycling bin. Whether it be a can of beans, soup, or tomatoes, you can give yourself a nice evening project and make some adorable craft organizers. This fun project, shown off by @makinghomematter on TikTok, turns a regular can into a decorative, elevated organizer for craft supplies, all without breaking the bank. If you are looking for more projects to recycle with, you can turn old soup cans into a space-saving vertical garden with an easy DIY.

To make your new craft organizers, you will first want to set aside as many cans as you want organizers. If you want to make a bunch, it might be a good time to make a batch of chili and save your bean and corn cans. If that chili included a massive can of tomatoes, you can use that in this budget DIY that creates unique toilet paper storage and doubles as decor. For a good base color, you'll need some white paint. For the pretty design, you'll need some decorative napkins, such as the LSYAHCYY decoupage napkins, and some Mod Podge matte sealer to make them stick. Lastly, for the little legs, you will want some Unlorspy wood beads to keep the organizer propped up.