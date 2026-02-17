Turn An Empty Can Into An Adorable Craft Organizer
If you are trying to frequently upcycle and reuse various items in your home, there is a lot more you can do with your old cans than just throw them in the recycling bin. Whether it be a can of beans, soup, or tomatoes, you can give yourself a nice evening project and make some adorable craft organizers. This fun project, shown off by @makinghomematter on TikTok, turns a regular can into a decorative, elevated organizer for craft supplies, all without breaking the bank. If you are looking for more projects to recycle with, you can turn old soup cans into a space-saving vertical garden with an easy DIY.
To make your new craft organizers, you will first want to set aside as many cans as you want organizers. If you want to make a bunch, it might be a good time to make a batch of chili and save your bean and corn cans. If that chili included a massive can of tomatoes, you can use that in this budget DIY that creates unique toilet paper storage and doubles as decor. For a good base color, you'll need some white paint. For the pretty design, you'll need some decorative napkins, such as the LSYAHCYY decoupage napkins, and some Mod Podge matte sealer to make them stick. Lastly, for the little legs, you will want some Unlorspy wood beads to keep the organizer propped up.
Putting together your reused can craft organizer
Before you do anything with your cans, you should remove the labeling, clean them thoroughly, and then make sure they are completely dry. Once clean and dry, apply a few thick, even coats of white paint to the can to form a solid base for underneath the napkin. You should let the paint dry completely, then wrap one of the napkins around the can to best judge the size by adding an indent of the can into the napkin. Cut the napkin to size, remove the internal layer of paper, and then wrap the napkin around the can using the Mod Podge. Once you wrap the can, paint more glue over the napkin. You should apply the Mod Podge over the whole napkin, making a thick coat and adhering it to the can.
While the Mod Podge is drying, you can flip the can upside down to attach the legs. Using hot glue or any other comparable glue, securely fix the wood beads to the bottom of the can, and let it all dry. After a while, both the glue and Mod Podge will be dry, meaning you have a brand-new craft organizer. Make as many of these as you need, and you can use cans of several sizes to best fit your craft supplies. If you still have leftovers once you've made enough organizers, you can reuse empty soup cans to DIY the sweetest wall decor with vintage charm.